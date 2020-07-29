The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global superabsorbent polymer market is choc-o-bloc with companies both small and large. However, the market features a largely consolidated vendor landscape with top three players holding close to 60% share in the overall market. Expansion into emerging markets and increasing production capacity are the focus of large companies in the superabsorbent polymers market.

The global superabsorbent polymer market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025, says a market intelligence study. Expanding at this pace, the opportunities in the market are likely to translate into a revenue of US$8,173.1 mn by the end of 2025.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19351

Sodium Polyacrylate Product Segment to Remain Attractive

The superabsorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, and others are the segments into which the superabsorbent polymer market is divided. Of them, sodium polyacrylate accounts for widespread demand in the superabsorbent polymer market. This is because sodium polyacrylate is an ideal choice for personal care products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. Some other applications of sodium polyacrylate include thickening agent in industries and for water retention in agricultural settings. Polyacrylamide copolymer is anticipated to emerge significant in the superabsorbent polymer market. This is owing to high suitability of polyacrylamide copolymer for agricultural applications. The others segment comprise polyvinyl alcohol copolymer and ethylene-maleic anhydride copolymer that exhibit substantial absorption properties.

Application-wise, disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, female hygiene products, agriculture products, and others are the key segments of the superabsorbent polymers market. Disposable diapers is currently the leading application segment for superabsorbent polymers. Going forward, the segment is envisaged to hold leading share in the overall market; disposable diapers segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Adult incontinence products and feminine hygiene products also account as significant application segments for superabsorbent polymers. Adult incontinence products include pads and diapers used to provide protection against bladder leakage. Therefore, superabsorbent polymers used for this application need to exhibit higher absorption property than that for baby diapers. On the other hand, superabsorbent polymers used for feminine hygiene products need to surpass other applications in terms of retention capacity and absorption rate. This is because superabsorbent polymers are used for menstruation products that need to be foolproof.

Superabsorbent polymers find significant applications in agriculture. They are used to retain moisture in soil especially in cold and dry climatic regions. The use of superabsorbent polymers helps reduce soil erosion and decreases the use of fertilizers. Others application segment of superabsorbent polymers include construction, packaging among others.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19351

Company Profiles

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd

LG Chemicals Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Sinofloc Chemical Ltd.

SNF (U.K.) Limited

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19351