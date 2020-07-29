Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2030

Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Device: Introduction

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices are class II devices (FDA) that consist of drainage tubing, vacuum pump, and wound dressing set, and need electricity to maintain their use

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is indicated for the treatment of wounds. The application of suction promotes wound healing and removes fluids such as bodily fluids, wound exudate, irrigation fluids, or infectious materials.

Negative pressure wound therapy can be indicated for use on sub-acute, acute, chronic, dehisce, and traumatic wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, skin grafts, and flaps

Single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices include powered pump, battery, and dressing without the canister. These devices are suitable for the treatment of low-to-moderate exuding wounds. The single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices deliver up to 80 mm Hg pressure.

Key Drivers of Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Device Market

Increase in health awareness among individuals and rise in popularity of negative pressure wound therapy for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds are projected to fuel the growth of the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market during the forecast period

Surge in the number of people with chronic and acute wounds is anticipated to drive the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market from 2020 to 2030

Ulcers Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Market

In terms of application, the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market can be bifurcated into ulcers and burn wounds

The ulcers segment is expected to dominate the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market during the forecast period

Ulcers such as venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers are commonly treated with single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices. Increase in incidence and prevalence of ulcer wounds is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals to be Highly Attractive Segment

Based on end-user, the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others

The hospitals segment is projected to account for major share of the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market by 2030

The segment’s dominance can be attributed to large patient pool with various types of ulcers and burns treated in hospitals

North America to Dominate Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

In terms of region, the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for high quality medical technologies, increase in education & awareness about wound care therapies, and presence of key players in countries such as the U.S. are expected to drive the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

The global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is consolidated, with international players accounting for majority share. Key players operating in the global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market are:

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medela AG

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carilex Medical, Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

H&R Healthcare

