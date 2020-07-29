Single Serve Coffee Brewer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

The concept of single-serve coffee is quite simple. The premanufactured cup is simply inserted into a specialized machine, button is pushed and within few perfectly brewed cups of coffee is ready to serve. Despite there are many concerns regarding the quality and efficiency of coffee brewing machines, they have become one of the most prominent ways to consume cup of coffee. With more than 5 billion single serve coffee pods sold each year, the coffee industry has reached phenomenal heights. Convenience, ease of clean up, preparation time have remarkably contributed towards the growth of single-serve coffee brewer market. However, quality, huge investment involved and no large quantities to be served hamper the growth of the market. As per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015–2020, more than 95% of adults in the United States consume foods and drinks containing caffeine. On average, U.S. adults consume between 110 and 260 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that a typical 8-ounce (oz) cup of coffee contains around 80–100 mg of caffeine. Moreover, different types of coffee contain varying amounts of caffeine. For instance, brewing is the most common way to make coffee in the United States and Europe and one cup of brewed coffee (8 oz) contains about 70–140 mg of caffeine, or about 95 mg on average. To add on, in 2012, Starbucks introduced Single Serve Coffee Maker that mainly allows consumers to make their own coffee at home with real milk.

Based on type, the market is fragmented into 8 Oz, 10 Oz, 12 Oz and More than 12 Oz. Around 12 Oz coffee occupied the prime share in a single-serve coffee brewer market across the world. Coffee is the most popular drink and probably the most common source of caffeine. The caffeine content of coffee can vary considerably depending on several factors, including the type, the brewing method, and the brand. It has been surveyed by German researchers that four cups of strong coffee a day might be the recipe for a healthy heart, specifically for older adults.

Based on the market segment by sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline channels. The online sales channel captured the maximum share in 2018. Owing to growing smartphone penetration, as well as technological advancements have influenced market growth. Moreover, various discounts offered by various online shopping portals on electronic products while ordering from mobile applications have further contributed to the growth.

Based on the market segment by application, the market is segmented into corporate offices, airports, hotels and restaurants and homes. Corporate houses and offices occupied the maximum share in the respective market. Accredited to, the growing working population, convenience offered and being time efficient the market has grown considerably.

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Single Serve Coffee Brewer market, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe ( France, Germany, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific) and Rest of World

Some of the major players operating in the market include Keurig Green Mountain Inc, Nestle Nespresso SA, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc, Bunn – O- Matic Corporation, Sunbeam Products Inc, Luigi Lavazzza SPA, De Longhi Appliances SRL, JURA Elektroapparate AG, Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. and Krup GmBh

