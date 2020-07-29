Rehabilitation Devices/Equipment Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Rehabilitation devices are the medical devices that are used to treat physical, mental and sensory capabilities of the patients. The prevalence of degenerative diseases and incidents of disabilities such as trauma, Parkinson, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and stroke cases has led to the rise in number of rehabilitation patients. As per the World Bank density of skilled rehabilitation practitioners is less than 10 per 1 million population in many low- and middle-income countries, this is providing great opportunity for the specified professionals to cater to the untapped market. Currently, there is a significant need for rehabilitation services and is frequently undervalued in the health system. With increasing aging population, and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and injuries demand for rehabilitation services is growing, which is strengthening the rehabilitation in health systems. Rehabilitation devices include assistive devices such as medical beds, wheelchair, walking assistive devices and body lifting devices, among several others. These devices contribute to the individual achieving and maintaining functioning of the impaired body part. For instance, prostheses, orthoses, wheelchairs, and tricycles for people with mobility impairments and cochlear implants for those with hearing impairment. Rehabilitation devices are used in physiotherapy centers, hospitals, home care centers and rehabilitation centers to improve the lifestyle of the patients. Flexibility and portability of these computer-controlled assistive devices have largely benefited the patients and healthcare professionals in terms of muscle strengthening, maintaining coordination and improving function of the disabled part. In addition, rehabilitation devices are not just limited to medical industry, these devices also find their application in bathroom & toilet assist devices, writing reading & computer aids. With advancement in the technologies and healthcare infrastructure it is expected that rehabilitation device market would grow massively in the coming years. Although, it costs relatively higher due to the high-tech processing system. Despite the high cost, the graph of the revenue and usability of these devices is increasing among the population.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on product type, the global rehabilitation device market is classified into daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment and body support devices. The mobility equipment segment holds the largest market share as this segment involves wheelchairs, scooter and walking assistive devices. Daily living aids are the second-largest segment by product type. These products are used by less physically active individuals.

Based on the application, the market is further fragmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy segments. Occupational therapy is better approach in comparison to physiotherapy as it aims at encouraging patients to perform daily activities, hence, dominates the rehabilitation device market.

Based on the market segment by end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehab centers, home care centers, and physiotherapy centers. The hospital holds the largest share; however, it is expected that the trend would shift from hospitals to home care centers.

For a better understanding of the market penetration of the global rehabilitation device market, the industry is analyzed based on geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, Middle East, and Africa). North America dominates the market for the technology as adoption rate of latest technology is much high in countries such as US. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years, owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecasted period

Some of the major players operating in the market include Acera Surgical Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, LifeNet Health Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker, Tornier and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Reasons to buy this report:

Customization Options:

