Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market- Global Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2014 – 2020

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Snapshot

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is an uncommon type of progressive illness linked with high blood pressure. Nevertheless, the last few years, the increasing prevalence of PAH disorder due to rising risk factors such as HIV, sedentary lifestyle, tobacco and alcohol consumption, smoking, and other idiopathic conditions. As per the study conducted by World Health Organization and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the prevalence of PAH is estimated to about 15 to 50 cases per million heads, and there is no everlasting cure for this disorder present in the market. Therefore, there is a high growth opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

Various treatment are available in the market that helps in controlling and slowing down the growth of the diseases and improves the quality of life. In addition, the approval of few effective drugs and the occurrence of favorable pipeline are some of primary factors that drive the market growth. Favorable policies by government has contributed in boosting the demand in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is projected to rise at a promising CAGR of 17.90% over the forecast tenure between 2014 and 2020. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to touch US$5.19 bn by 2020.

Approval of New Drugs to Expand Market Growth

Based on drug class that includes prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, PDE-5 inhibitors, ERAs (endothelin receptor antagonists), and soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators. In terms of value, ERAs segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast tenure. On the other hand, during the forecast period prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment is estimated to exceed the ERAs segment. This is because of the commercialization of novel drugs such as Uptravi (selexipag) in December 2015. Based on sGC stimulator, Adempas (riociguat) is the only certified drug used for treating PAH.

