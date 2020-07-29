Probiotic Ingredients Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Probiotics have gained significant importance owing to the numerous health benefits, ranging from treating diarrhea, irritable bowel disease, cardiac diseases, lactose intolerance, asymptomatic bacterial vaginosis, hypercholesterolemia, therosclerosis, to treat arteriosclerosis, etc. The ability of probiotics to prevent diseases and improve health at all ages is increasing the market potential at a high rate. Probiotic market is showing continuous growth globally, which indicates a boom in the economy in coming years. Moreover, amiable investment climate with proactive government support, qualified manpower and constant supply of raw materials are some of the fundamental factors which are paving the way for the probiotic industry to make huge pace at global scale. The market portrays excellent growth opportunities to capitalize the prevailing situation and produce booming results for domestic and foreign companies. Product innovation, extensive research and development and various players emerging into the segment has contributed towards the market growth.

Based on ingredients, the market is fragmented into bacteria, yeast and spore formers. Bacteria constitutes to be the largest segment and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on the form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder form. Consumers are quickly adopting probiotics ingredients to maintain their well-being to keep their health care costs down thereby impacting the demand positively.

Based on the end use, human probiotics segment occupies the market, with animal probiotics segment capturing the second lead. It has been observed that advancement in oral probiotic market has catalyzed the growth of the human probiotics segment.

Based on application, probiotic dietary supplements segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to the surging demand for these supplements from various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and functional supplements.

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Probiotic Ingredients market, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) and Rest of World.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Biocodex Inc, Danone Inc, Lallemand Inc, Danisco A/S, Bifodan A/S, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Probiotics International Ltd., Probi AB, Nestle, and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd and Lifeway Foods

