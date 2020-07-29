Policy Management in Telecom Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Telecommunication service providers need high-quality experience of bandwidth sensitive services to maintain integrity of network and to improve internal service deployment. To maintain all the essential policies telecom operators are making use of policy management systems. Telecom policy not only helps control costs but also supports in measuring and enforcing rules and regulating the use of business equipment, devices and usage to provide future security. Cloud-based services play a vital role and are one of the boosting factors in the growth of policy management in telecom sector worldwide. It has been successful in gaining popularity as it contributes to reducing capital expenditure and hardware costs, both of which are beneficial for telecom operators.

Reasons for the growth of Policy Management in Telecom Sector

Rising operational policy management solutions, obtained by streamlining industries, business and processes have positively driven the market. Moreover, increased adoption of cloud-based policy management systems in the telecom industry, increased revenue generation of telecom operators and rising focus on customer service management and integrated policy management systems are promoting the growth of policy management in telecom market. However, strict implementation of telecom policies and regulations across the globe and limited funding for the development of new information expenditure of telecom service providers and operators are considerably hampering the market’s growth potential.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on network type, the policy management in the telecommarket is segmented into Fixed and Wireless network. Wireless networking is a fast-emerging technology and is set to continue to grow for the foreseeable future. It is recognized that wireless networking could offer benefits to the organization in the pursuit of its primary objectives

Based on components, the policy management in telecommarket is bifurcated into Solution and Services. The services sub-segment is further subdivided into professional services and managed services. Policy management helps the organization to compete better in the market by understanding customer preferences and enhance operational efficiency

Based on the deployment type, the policy management in telecommarket is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. Most organizations implement cloud infrastructure to minimize capital expenditure & regulate operating costs

Based on end-users, policy management in the telecommarket is fragmented into Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. Growing usage of modern technologies enables organizations to enhance their customer experience and help them transform their product portfolio accordingly

For better understanding on the market dynamics of the policy management in telecommarket, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the market include LM Ericsson Telephone Company, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Netcracker Technology Corporation, CSG International, CSG International, Redknee Solutions, Openet and ZTE Corporation

