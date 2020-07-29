Paperboard Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Paperboard is a thick paper-based material made up of a compressed layer of paper pulp. Its generic name is cardboard. Several paper pulp layers are compressed in order to make paperboard a finished product. Paperboard is the broad name that refers to different qualities, or grades, of paper-based packaging material. It is generally thicker than writing paper. Grades differ from one another based on what percentage is produced from recycled content, what surface coatings it has and what color it is. Retailers and product manufacturers largely used paperboards for their packaging purpose. It’s easy-to-open and re-close packaging designs provides benefits to both retailers and end-users. Retailers and product manufacturers are increasingly turning to paperboard and folding cartons for their product packaging solutions. The multitude of benefits that paperboard offers across its lifecycle from manufacturing to retailing to consumption and recycling is becoming clearer to more people every day. Paperboard offers brand owners and manufacturers the ability to create a wide variety of structures, customized to the product, that adds appeal to the consumer. High-resolution graphics, two-sided print, and many special effects can strengthen brand messaging. Paperboards are not acceptable by manufacturing units producing large weight products for packaging activities as they are not able to handle high stress and pressure owing to which it is expected to hinder global paperboard market growth. As paperboards are produced from tree pulp or wood pulp, it results in deforestation which is expected to obstruct the global market in the coming years. Stringent environment-related regulations by EPA are expected to slow down the market growth rate.

Based on type, the market is fragmented into White Lined Chip Board Virgin Fiber-based board, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK) and Others (Liquid packaging board, Cup stock board). The white line chipboard (WLC) is a multi-layer board consisting of 60-100% of recycled fiber. It is popular for packaging personal care, toiletries, food & beverages, garments, and health care products

Based on application, the market is segmented into packaging and graphic printing. Today, there are several different kinds of paperboard that possess unique characteristics, making each type suitable for different packaging requirements. Paperboard used for folding cartons for delicate items like cereal or cosmetics is crucial for protecting the product

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Homecare, Apparel and others (Construction, Education & Stationary). Paperboard presents the most popular rigid material used for food packaging. Paperboard is quite commonly used for packaging food and beverage products including juices, milk, and cereal products. Coated Recycled paperboard is used for dry food packaging, for example, cereal and cracker boxes

For better understanding on the market dynamics of paperboard market, detailed analysis was conducted for major region/country including North America (US, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the world

Some of the major players operating in the market include ITC Limited, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD, International Paper Company, Metsa Group, Graphic Packaging International, Clondalkin Group, Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Stora Enso, Paper International Paper Company and Caraustar and Cascades Inc

