Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Wood Vinegar Market

Used as a herbicide, pesticide, plant growth promoter, fungal growth enhancer, and as a flavoring substance, the wood vinegar market is set to grow. The varied applications make it an attractive market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The market is set to see a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.9%, pulling up the market worth to USD 1896.8 mn by 2025 from 1295.4 mn in 2017, as per a Transparency Market Research study. One of the most attractive segments would be agriculture and the dominant one would be food and beverage, rising due to increase in demand in distinct smoky flavor in processed food products.

Another factor adding to growth is that it is also used as an ingredient in medicine as well as in animal feed. Some deodorants also have it as a component. Other uses include facilitator in fermentation, mordant and a filter in sewage treatment to name only a few.

Increasing population in the Asia Pacific region will increase demand for wood vinegar, creating untapped opportunities for the market to grow. To contribute to this growing demand is also growing westernization in countries in this region that has raised plenty awareness that was previously lacking. This will lead to an increase in demand for processed foods fueling market growth. The other region to have eyes set on is Europe. The region to follow these two growth-wise is North America owing to already extant high levels of awareness about the product and high disposable incomes. Besides in both Europe and North America, there is a preference for smoked foods.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR titled “Wood Vinegar Market (End-use – Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics; Production Method – Rapid Pyrolysis, Intermediate Pyrolysis, Slow Pyrolysis) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

