Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Powered Sanitation Device Market Revenue – Strategic Assessments and Industry Insights till 2030

Solar Powered Sanitation Device Market: Introduction

Solar powered sanitation device is a lightweight, portable, and low-powered alternative sanitation device for remote areas and underdeveloped regions to obtain needed medical equipment

Solar powered sanitation device employs (Ultraviolet) UV-C technology in order to sanitize various medical instruments and waste. UV-C LEDs are powered by on-board battery packs that are recharged by a solar panel with a tracking system.

UV-C sanitation was first implemented by employing low pressure lamps that utilize mercury to produce the necessary wavelength. These systems were therefore highly toxic with limited lifetimes.

All the autoclave sanitation systems work by heating the equipment to a certain temperature for an extended period of time. This heat and amount of time needed to sanitize equipment can be reduced by using UV-C LEDs. These LEDs operate at a certain wavelength allowing them to kill and disable harmful pathogens.

Key Drivers of Global Solar Powered Sanitation Device Market

Increase in exposure to solar technology, globally, due to environmental concerns and depletion of ozone layer is projected to boost the solar powered sanitation device market globally

In the healthcare sector, it is necessary to sanitize medical instruments before and after use. However, in some areas without modern conveniences such as electricity and water utilities, advanced sanitization methods such as the use of solar powered sanitation device could be imperative and are likely to propel the global market during the forecast period.

Electricity rates are inherently volatile; they fluctuate seasonally, monthly, and annually. Electricity prices have been rising significantly across the globe for the last few years and presently, are poised to increase further during the forecast period. Traditional autoclave sanitation requires the use of electricity to sterilize medical equipment. Thus, incorporating the need to adopt solar technology for sanitization and other applications in the near future.

Government push and support in the form of programs and initiatives has been driving the usage of solar technology in the last few years and is a major factor that is estimated to boost the solar powered sanitation device market during the forecast period

For instance, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has passed a tender and it is one of its kind globally in which the government is likely to offer 30% subsidy to the social sector, residential sector, private not-for-profit education organizations and health institutions. This tender is part of an initiative launched by MNRE’s (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy) to achieve the target of 40 Gigawatts of rooftop solar power generation by the end of 2022.

Demand for energy worldwide has led to the exploration of new sources of energy. This factor is likely to drive the global solar powered sanitation device market.

Restraints of Solar Powered Sanitation Device Market

Replacement of existing steam & diesel engines in trains powered by conventional fossil fuels with solar powered systems could be a cost-intensive process, as systems need to be changed without affecting operational hours. Moreover, investment costs of these plants differ according to region depending on solar intensity and its uniformity in that region.

The approximate cost of a solar panel is US$ 1,500 per kW capacity; however, the final price is calculated as per the panels and storage capacities required. Hence, the overall cost of solar panels is high. A lack of domestic production facilities of solar hardware units in several developing countries is a major cause for the high cost of solar panels.

Major Developments

In March 2019, researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a U.S.-based university identified how UV-C LED technology can be used for medical instrument surface sanitation within a portable application. They found that necessary light intensity, power requirements, and general portability of such a system could be useful to design a testable device. Based on the tests, they proposed a solar powered sanitation device prototype to exhibit the feasibility of portable solar powered sanitation with UV-C LED technology.

Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Opportunities to Solar Powered Sanitation Device Market

Based on region, the global solar powered sanitation device market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global solar powered sanitation device market owing to significant increase in concerns about air pollution and carbon emissions in the region

High number of investments, especially in developing countries such as China and India, as well as government subsidies are estimated to drive the market in the region

Several auctions for contracts have been carried out for development of power-generation capacity in India that helped in working out the world’s lowest prices comparably for solar technology. Consequently, India is likely to surpass the European Union in terms of renewable energy use during the forecast period. Thus, India is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global solar powered sanitation device market in the near future.

On the other hand, the U.S. renewable energy market is expected to double during the forecast period. Renewable projects in the U.S. are likely to benefit from multiyear federal tax incentives and several state level policies for solar energy in the near future.

