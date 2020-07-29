Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Insulation Adhesive Tape Market CAGR- Scenario Alongside Development Prospects Of The Industry 2027

Insulation Adhesive Tape Market: Introduction

Insulating tape is a safety tape used to cover and insulate wires, cables, and other materials that conduct electricity. It consists of a backing material, which is relatively thin and coated with adhesives. Backing material can be made of plastics, rubber, silicone, PVC, polyamide, and fiberglass cloth. Vinyl tape is more popular for industrial uses, as it provides efficient and enduring insulation. It is available in various colors; however, black is the commonly preferred color.

Insulation tapes is available in various sizes and grades for different industrial applications

Electrical tapes are made of insulating material, which is used cover wire joints or cuts

Key Drivers of Insulation Adhesive Tape Market

According to the UN Sustainable Clean Energy Report, demand for electricity rose by 5% in 2018 compared to that in 2017 in developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Nepal; and various African countries. The power sector accounts for major share of the demand for electricity. The Government of India has launched a rural electrification scheme “Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana” and invested US$ 11 Bn to achieve the goal. Thus, strategies implemented to develop the power infrastructure is expected to boost the demand for wires and cables, thereby driving the electrical insulation adhesive tape market.

Under the Paris Agreement, majority of developed and developing countries have joined hands to reduce carbon emission and keep the increase in average global temperature to below 2°C. These countries are transforming and shifting toward electric vehicles and producing renewable energy. In line with this target, the Indian railways is likely to be fully electrified by 2023. France is anticipated to ban the sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. Demand for charging stations has surged by 44% in 2018 compared to that in 2017. These moves by countries such as India and France are collectively propelling the demand for electric battery charging stations, thereby augmenting the sales of electrical insulation adhesive tape market.

Key Restraints of Insulation Adhesive Tape Market

Various substitutes for electrical and thermal insulation, namely wire nuts and heat-shrink tubing, are available in the market

Wire nuts are used to connect two or more wires together. These are available at a competitive price in comparison to insulating adhesive tapes.

Insulation Adhesive Tape Market: Application Segment

Polyester insulation adhesives tapes are commonly used in the electrical & electronics industry due to their high dielectric strength, excellent electrical properties, and good chemical as well as solvent resistance. Insulation of wiring & cores, LT/HT installations of transformers, panel installation, and wiring are some of the applications of insulation adhesives tapes in the electrical Industry.

Production of electric vehicles rose by 68% in 2018 compared to that in 2017. Electric car battery generates heat and voltage. A special acrylic film insulating adhesives tape has been designed by TESA, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of insulation adhesives tapes, in order to safeguard users from excessive power surges. This tape is predicted to become one of the key components of the automobile industry in the near future.

In the telecom Industry, rubber insulation tapes play an important role in lose attenuation for wave transmission antennas. These tapes are made up of rubber combined with some additives to increase elasticity. These tapes do not contain any harmful substance that can affect the environment or human health.

Key Manufacturers in Insulation Adhesive Tape Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global insulation adhesive tape market include:

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Achem Technology Corporation

tesa SE

3M

H.Dottie Company

Plymouth Rubber Company Inc.

Scapa Group plc

Coroplast

Denka Company Limited

Saint Gobain

Garco Manufacturing Company Inc.

Nichiban Company Ltd.

