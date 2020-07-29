Global Web Application Firewall Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

The evolutionary process of the Information Technology market represents various product changes to accommodate new market demands. Dramatic changes in IT and business processes has brought in a new phase in the information security market. In its initial phase, the market demanded protection against threat such as unauthorized network access and malicious code, and vendors delivered solutions such as anti-virus software, network firewalls, VPNs and other products with consistent technological advancements, Internet technology has given enterprises new opportunities to improve productivity, lower costs, boost revenues and maintain stable relationships with customers and trading partners. Moreover, it has opened the door of increased threats and risks to the enterprise valuable data. Although traditional security solutions are optimally used by the enterprises, they do not protect against web application attacks. The Web Application Firewall market constitutes to be one of the mature markets and its demand is rising gradually among numerous enterprises. They are becoming integral parts of enterprises, demonstrating a broader and more unified approach to information security. They are projected to play a crucial role in the next evolutionary phase of the information security market. Rising penetration of Internet usage, increasing importance of web applications, rising instances of web attacks such as cyber theft, vandalism, fraud, government regulations and the need for compliance have considerably fueled in the growth of the market. However, huge costs involved in software licensing, implementation, training, system designing, customization and maintenance in deploying Web Application Firewall is one of the major impediments hampering the exponential growth of the market. Additionally, after purchasing the software license, enterprises also need to hire IT personnel for the proper implementation of the software.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/298

Web Application Firewalls Benefit:

SQL injection, comment spam

Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks

Application-specific attacks (WordPress, CoreCommerce) and many more

Automatic protection from diverse threats, with strong default rule sets and extensive customization providing Layer 7 protection that is fully integrated with DDoS mitigation

Real-time reporting and robust logging let you see what’s happening instantly

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on components, web application firewall market is classified into solutions and services segment.

Based on solutions, market is classified into hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and cloud based.

Based on services, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services segment has been segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, training and education, and system integration. The professional service market is growing significantly as enterprises are concerned about ensuring secure access to their networking devices. Professional services are required during and after implementation of WAF solutions.

Based on organization size, the market is classified into large, medium and small enterprises

Based on the market segment by industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, IT and telecommunication, Government and defense, healthcare, energy and utilities, education and other verticals such as media and entertainment, transport and logistics and manufacturing.

For better understanding of the market penetration of web application firewall, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of world. This market is majorly dominated by North America, the most advanced region for cybersecurity technology adoption and infrastructure. This region is expected to hold its dominant position in terms of presence of security vendors and security breach incidents owed to internet of things gaining prominence. Furthermore, the APAC region is also projected to witness considerable boom in the respective market attributed to burgeoning adoption of web and mobile application for mobile operations. With the increasing number of connected devices, new forms and varieties of cyber-attacks are entering the threat landscape. The growing concern to ensure the protection of financial and sensitive data has led to government intervention in recent years.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet and Penta Security Systems.

Browse Complete Summary of This Report – https://univdatos.com/report/web-application-firewall-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/298

Customization Options:

Global Web Application Firewall Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About US:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911