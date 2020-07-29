The Global Smart Home Market stood at US$ 38,649.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecasted period 2019-2025. A smart home, or smart house, is a home that incorporates advanced automation systems to provide the inhabitants with sophisticated monitoring and control over the building’s functions. Smart home technology is projected to be a billion-dollar business by 2020, and it represents the most advanced sector of the Internet of Things. The appeal is clear – more information, more control, and more automation of the home let people make better decisions and optimize how they use their limited resources.

Smart homes use ‘home automation’ technologies to provide homeowners with ‘intelligent’ feedback and information by monitoring many aspects of a home. For example, a smart home’s refrigerator may be able to catalog its contents, suggest menus, recommend healthy alternatives, and order replacements as food are used up. A smart home might even take care of feeding the cat and watering the plants. In Europe, Installation Bus, or Instabus is becoming a recognized smart home technology protocol for digital communication between smart devices.

Based on product type, the smart home technology market is bifurcated into safety and security, lighting, HVAC, entertainment, smart appliances, and energy management among others. The home automation is exactly what it sounds like: automating the ability to control items around the house – from window shades to pet feeders – with a simple push of a button (or a voice command). As devices such as phones, watches, and even jewelry become smarter and smarter, people would begin to realize the benefits of owning smart appliances.

The market is bifurcated into wireless and wired smart technologies. The wireless technology is further bifurcated into wifi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Z-wave, and other wireless technologies. On the other hand, the wired technologies are segmented into Ethernet, powerline communication, fiber to home technology, and other wired technology.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into residential and commercial end-users. The App-based Smart-Home technology uses the home network to communicate with the Cloud. Cloud technology is a vital part of the Internet of Things, and both have grown very popular in the last few years.

For a deep-dive analysis of the industry, the study is conducted across five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) and Latin America. North America plays the chief role in the technological market due to the first-mover advantage. Increasing demand for smart devices, high penetration of smartphone & internet, and stringent regulations on energy consumption have helped North America to dominate the smart home market in the current scenario. Owing to this, North America’s smart home market was valued at US$ 19,891.6 million in and is estimated to register reasonable compounded growth of 18% over the analyzed period. However, the Asia-Pacific region owing to increasing disposable income paired with government initiative is expected to witness the highest growth during the analyzed period.

Some of the major players analyzed during the study include Haier Electronics, ABB Limited, Acuity Brands, Inc., AMX, LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Cisco Systems, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Monitronics International Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, and Vivint Inc. These companies can pool in investment from their other business to the smart home market and come up with innovative products on the increasing demand for smart home appliances.

