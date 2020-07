Global Sales of Vehicle Roadside Assistance to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New TMR Study

Vehicle roadside assistance refers to a service helping the driver of a vehicle during the breakdown of the vehicle. Vehicle roadside assistance solutions provide on-site help to the owners or drivers with basic support. This basic support comprises misplaced or lost keys (lockout service), flat tire support, on-site minor mechanical and electrical repair, fuel delivery service, and battery jump start. It is simply an effort by professionals of the automotive industry to solve minor issues of a vehicle during a breakdown. The global vehicle roadside assistance market is expected to observe rapid growth due to increased production of automobiles all over the world.

Some of the key companies mentioned in the this report on global vehicle roadside assistance market comprise TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Falck A/S, Allianz Global Assistance, Twenty Four OTR Pvt Ltd, Viking Assistance Group AS, Good Sam Enterprise, LLC, ARC Europe SA, and SOS International A/S.

Utilizing extensive research methods, Transparency Market Research presents an all-inclusive study on the global vehicle roadside assistance market, for the period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates that the global vehicle roadside assistance market is likely to register growth at 4% CAGR.

Europe to Emerge as a Prominent Region over the Forecast Timeframe, from 2019 to2027

The global vehicle roadside assistance market is segmented into the principal regions of North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Considering region-based segmentation of the global vehicle roadside assistance market, it is likely that Asia Pacific is going to emerge as highly lucrative region during the timeframe of assessment, from 2019 to 2027.

The vehicle roadside assistance market is likely to observe considerable growth in Europe as well. There has a substantial rise in sales and vehicle registrations in Europe. With the increased number of automotives plying on the road, more breakdown could be observed, which is likely to stimulate growth of the Europe vehicle roadside assistance market during the tenure of assessment.

Apart increased sales of vehicles, extremely cold climatic conditions coupled with easy availability of such services on the roads of Europe, it is likely that market will register robust growth in forthcoming years.

Rise in Aging Automotive Stimulates Growth of the Market

A considerable rise in the aging automotive, which is more likely to witness breakdown on the roadways is expected to support growth of the global vehicle roadside assistance market in forthcoming years. Aging vehicles are prone to witness frequent mechanical and electrical problems and are more likely to demand this service. Furthermore, use of an app-driven services leads to quick response and minimization of response period for assistance. Such app-based services are likely to accelerate demand for vehicle roadside assistance solutions.

Increase in production of vehicles has resulted in road collisions and traffic jams, which has led to increased government effort to offer these services. This factor is likely to support expansion of the size of the global vehicle roadside assistance market in foreseeable future.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Vehicle roadside assistance market (Service – Towing, Tire Replacement, Fuel Delivery, Jump Start/Pull Start, Lockout/ Replacement Key Service, Winch, Battery Assistance, and Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance; Provider – Auto Manufacturer, Motor Insurance, Independent Warranty, and Automotive Clubs; Vehicle – Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 to 2027”

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance is segmented based on:

Service

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/ Replacement Key Service

Winch

Battery Assistance

Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

Provider

Auto Manufacturer

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty

Automotive Clubs

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



