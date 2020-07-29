Gas Dryer Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2027

Global Gas Dryer Market: Introduction
- Gas dryer is a high-performance, energy-efficient equipment used for drying cleaned and washed clothes & apparel. It is also known as tumble dryer as it consists of a rotating drum which is called tumbler. Growing number of laundromat service providers is increasing the usage of cloth dryers. The global gas dryer market is segmented based on product type, capacity, price range, end-use, distribution channel, and region. Gas dryers are major household appliances which enable fast drying of clothes and absorb the moisture content from the clothes. Gas dryers are fueled by natural gas or liquid propane and generally are recommended to be installed by professional experts and technicians. Rising number of laundry services is augmenting the usage of gas dryers. The lower operating cost and affordable pricing of gas dryers is expected to drive the global gas dryer market during the forecast period. However, availability of other substitutes (electric dryers and washing machines) can hamper the growth of the market.
Rapid increase in number of laundry service providers to drive the global gas dryer market
- Growing urbanization and rise in standard of living has positively impacted the laundromat industry. Gas dryers offer different drying levels and help to automatically set the optimum heating intensity according to the fabric type for drying purposes. Rising disposable income and increasing standard of living have changed the lifestyle of people. Growing usage of laundromat services is a major factor expected to drive the global gas dryer market in the near future.
Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77143
Availability of other substitutes may hamper market growth
- Adoption of gas dryers is increasing rapidly due to high-energy efficiency and lower operational costs. But several alternatives such as electric dryers and washing machines can hamper the growth of the gas dryer market. People prefer washing machines, as dryers are space consuming. Availability of other low cost alternatives is anticipated to create hurdles in the growth of the global gas dryer market. Moreover, higher installation and maintenance cost, higher cost compared to electric dryers, special fittings, and need for gas line installation are the major factors resulting in lower preference for gas dryers.
North America to Lead the Global Gas Dryer Market
- In terms of region, the global gas dryer market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa
- The gas dryer market in Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. North America comprises Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The gas dryer market in Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The South America gas dryer market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.
- North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for gas dryers followed by Europe during the years 2020 to 2030, due to increase in number of laundromat and dry cleaning services in the regions.
Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77143
Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market
Key manufacturers operating in the global gas dryer market are:
- GE Appliances (Haier Company)
- Amana
- Samsung
- Whirlpool Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Maytag
- Frigidaire
- Electrolux AB
- Speed Queen
- Transform SR Brands LLC(Kenmore)
Global Gas Dryer Market: Research ScopeGlobal Gas Dryer Market, by Product Type
- With Steam Function
- Without Steam Function
Global Gas Dryer Market, by Capacity
- Less than 7 cu.ft.
- 7 – 8 cu.ft.
- More than 8 cu.ft.
Global Gas Dryer Market, by Price Range
- Less than US$ 300
- US$ 300 – US$ 500
- US$ 500 – US$ 700
- US$ 700 – US$S 900
- More than US$ 900
Global Gas Dryer Market, by End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Laundry Services
- Washing and Dry Cleaning Centers
- Hotels
- Hospitals & Nursing Homes
- Others (Senior Living Communities, Hostels, etc.)
Global Gas Dryer Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Others (Electronics Retail Stores, Brand Stores, etc.)
Global Gas Dryer Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market