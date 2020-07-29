Gas Dryer Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2027

Global Gas Dryer Market: Introduction

Gas dryer is a high-performance, energy-efficient equipment used for drying cleaned and washed clothes & apparel. It is also known as tumble dryer as it consists of a rotating drum which is called tumbler. Growing number of laundromat service providers is increasing the usage of cloth dryers. The global gas dryer market is segmented based on product type, capacity, price range, end-use, distribution channel, and region. Gas dryers are major household appliances which enable fast drying of clothes and absorb the moisture content from the clothes. Gas dryers are fueled by natural gas or liquid propane and generally are recommended to be installed by professional experts and technicians. Rising number of laundry services is augmenting the usage of gas dryers. The lower operating cost and affordable pricing of gas dryers is expected to drive the global gas dryer market during the forecast period. However, availability of other substitutes (electric dryers and washing machines) can hamper the growth of the market.

Rapid increase in number of laundry service providers to drive the global gas dryer market

Growing urbanization and rise in standard of living has positively impacted the laundromat industry. Gas dryers offer different drying levels and help to automatically set the optimum heating intensity according to the fabric type for drying purposes. Rising disposable income and increasing standard of living have changed the lifestyle of people. Growing usage of laundromat services is a major factor expected to drive the global gas dryer market in the near future.

Availability of other substitutes may hamper market growth

Adoption of gas dryers is increasing rapidly due to high-energy efficiency and lower operational costs. But several alternatives such as electric dryers and washing machines can hamper the growth of the gas dryer market. People prefer washing machines, as dryers are space consuming. Availability of other low cost alternatives is anticipated to create hurdles in the growth of the global gas dryer market. Moreover, higher installation and maintenance cost, higher cost compared to electric dryers, special fittings, and need for gas line installation are the major factors resulting in lower preference for gas dryers.

North America to Lead the Global Gas Dryer Market

In terms of region, the global gas dryer market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

The gas dryer market in Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. North America comprises Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The gas dryer market in Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The South America gas dryer market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for gas dryers followed by Europe during the years 2020 to 2030, due to increase in number of laundromat and dry cleaning services in the regions.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global gas dryer market are:

GE Appliances (Haier Company)

Amana

Samsung

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytag

Frigidaire

Electrolux AB

Speed Queen

Transform SR Brands LLC(Kenmore)

Global Gas Dryer Market: Research ScopeGlobal Gas Dryer Market, by Product Type

With Steam Function

Without Steam Function

Global Gas Dryer Market, by Capacity

Less than 7 cu.ft.

7 – 8 cu.ft.

More than 8 cu.ft.

Global Gas Dryer Market, by Price Range

Less than US$ 300

US$ 300 – US$ 500

US$ 500 – US$ 700

US$ 700 – US$S 900

More than US$ 900

Global Gas Dryer Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Laundry Services

Washing and Dry Cleaning Centers

Hotels

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Others (Senior Living Communities, Hostels, etc.)

Global Gas Dryer Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others (Electronics Retail Stores, Brand Stores, etc.)

Global Gas Dryer Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Brazil

Rest of South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: