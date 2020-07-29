Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the end-of-line packaging market in the report, titled “Global End-of-Line Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027.” In terms of value, the global end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report TMR delivers detailed insights. The report includes a market research study on the global end-of-line packaging market, which includes trend analysis and market assessment of technologies such as automatic and semi-automatic.

Automatic end-of-line packaging machines are linked together with control systems to form a complete line of automation to manufacture products at a rate that allows these to sustain in the marketplace. Semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines require operators to perform some functions. Semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines are used to reduce production rates. Case erectors, palletizers, case packers, and stretch wrappers are available in the semi-automatic mode.

Consumers in Europe look for more diverse choices in terms of price, convenience, and quality. The automated end-of-line packaging machinery industry in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and U.K is matured, and is expected to witness low to moderate growth during the forecast period. The automated segment includes end-of-line packaging solutions used in packaging food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & automotive. The automated end-of-line packaging segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2027.

The Europe end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. There has been high demand for greater level of productivity, functionality, and safer handling. Automation within end-of-line packaging machineries can help cater to these burgeoning demands. Machine builders in Europe are incorporating automation to aid end users increase quantity by minimizing the degree of operability of end-of-line packaging machines and manual operation. The move from semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines to fully-automated end-of-line packaging solutions means increased levels of automation such as machine vision, safety controls, and even remote monitoring. All these factors are expected to influence the demand for end-of-line packaging machineries in the European region.