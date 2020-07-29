Dental Imaging Market to reach US$ 6 bn by 2027

Non-interruptive Cameras Catalyze Growth of Dental Imaging Market

Non-interruptive cameras are being highly publicized for their various advantages, including high-quality still photos and videos, in the dental imaging market. This is evident since intraoral scanners & cameras technology segment account for the a significant share of the dental imaging market. As such, the market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to develop non-interruptive cameras that are easy to use and can be loupe-mounted. For instance, Futudent-a provider of superior dental camera technology, introduced the Futudent non-interruptive camera, which is time and cost-efficient.

Non-interruptive cameras help to save and share data whilst catering to the convenience of dentists and individuals. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to make these novel cameras readily available in dental hospitals. As such, dental hospitals & clinics end user segment is anticipated for exponential growth in the market for dental imaging.

CBCT Gains Popularity as Gold Standard for Acquiring 3D Data

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) systems are considered as the gold standard for dental imaging of oral and maxillofacial area of individuals. Hence, companies in the dental imaging market are increasing their efficacy in digital technologies to optimize CBCT imaging. As such, the CBCT technology segment is leading the market for dental imaging and the global market is estimated to grow at a favorable CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Companies in the dental imaging market are increasing R&D in dental radiology, since it plays a pivotal role in diagnostic assessment of dental patients and prognostic evaluation of dental diseases. However, intraoral and conventional radiographic procedures pose limitations in 2D projections, thus leading to issues of misrepresentation and superimposition. Hence, companies are increasing the availability of CBCT to overcome the limitations of conventional computed tomography (CT). Advantages of CBCT are instrumental for the generation of 3D data at lower radiation dose and cost.

Combination of 3D Radiographic Imaging with CBCT Helps in Diagnosis of Dental Diseases

Increased research spending by companies in the dental imaging market have led to innovations in X-ray radiography. As such, the technique of 3D radiographic imaging is being combined with CBCT for diagnosis of various dental diseases. X-ray imaging is gaining popularity as a non-invasive technique for the assessment of hard tissues before surgery. Moreover, dental X-ray systems dictate the second-highest revenue among all technologies in the market for dental imaging. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their efficacy in sensors that are capable of capturing high-quality images.

With the influx of latest technologies, X-ray systems are being gradually digitalized, while companies in the market for dental imaging are tapping value-grab opportunities in indirect and direct digital radiography. However, periapical films can only provide 2D images which lead to issues of image distortion. Hence, companies in the dental imaging market should collaborate with researchers to overcome the shortcomings of image compression using tomosynthesis in imaging.

Cutting-edge Image-guided Implant Systems Aid in Intra-surgical Clinical Judgment

The image-guided implant dentistry is gaining attention of stakeholders in the dental imaging market. For instance, Image Navigation- a specialist in dental teaching and clinical technologies, announced the launch of their advanced image-guided implant dentistry system at the International Dental Show 2019 in Germany. The introduction of new image-guided implant systems is being used with CBCT scanners to conduct intra-surgical navigation. Lightning-fast speed of these novel systems is proving beneficial for dentists in the field of endodontics. As such, endodontic and orthodontic application segments are estimated for exponential growth in the dental imaging market.

Sub-millimeter accuracy and a robotic auto-stop attributes of image-guided implant systems are being highly publicized in the market for dental imaging. These novel systems are generating revenue streams for companies, owing to its safety and automatic features. Dentists can ensure maximum safety during implant procedures, since advanced image-guided implant systems stop automatically and instantly turn off the drill outside the of the planned surgical area. Thus, integration of freehand surgery and unfettered vision of the surgical site aid in effective intra-surgical clinical judgment.

