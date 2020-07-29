Coronavirus’s Impact On Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Introduction

Growing industrial packaging market due to rise in international trade and requirement for cost effective bulk packaging has fuelled the global demand for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services market. Rental IBCs services serve a great purpose of conserving capital, also facilitating the use of IBCs by small scale end users. Rental services market is also expected to generate huge lump sums of revenue for the manufacturers. The financial and production benefits gained from renting IBCs include tax and capital savings along with improved inventory management. Renting provides the ability to get the IBC when needed, into production by the end user.

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Segmentation

The global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is segmented based on product type, material type and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is segmented as follows:

Plastic IBCs

Composite IBCs

Metal IBCs

On the basis of material type, the global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is segmented as follows:

Plastic HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Metal Stainless Steel Carbon Steel



On the basis of end use, the global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is segmented as follows: