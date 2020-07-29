Coronavirus’s Impact On Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

Enterprise Architecture Tools Market – Introduction

Enterprise architecture tools are comprehensive approach platforms for enterprises for planning, modeling, design, analysis, and implementation of effective business and IT architecture for better results.

Companies are using enterprise architecture tools in the application development lifecycle by designing and modeling the architectures of the systems, further implemented for the business process.

Enterprise architecture tools help to understand the strategic architecture, identify opportunities, risks, and business threats, analyze the options and roadmaps to goals, and also helps to identify the pattern and technology strategies for business growth.

Enterprise architecture tools enable companies to design information & data architecture, application architecture, solution architecture, IT asset management, and IT portfolio planning.

Adoption of enterprise architecture tools are increasing among enterprises to implement effective business strategies in different business operations and processes.

Key Drivers of the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

Increasing demand for enterprise information technology architecture is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise architecture tools market. Rising demand for IT portfolio planning and IT asset management is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of advanced enterprise architecture tools in different industry verticals is expected to generate revenue and advanced technological solution opportunities for solution providers during the forecast period.

Lack of skilled workforce and high cost of enterprise architecture tools expected to hinder the market

Lack of skilled workforce to utilize all the features and applications of the tools for business planning and implantation of strategies, may restrain the growth of the market.

The high cost of enterprise architecture tools cannot be afforded by small and medium size enterprises. This is also expected to hamper growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market