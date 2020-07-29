Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Laser Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2027

Laser action in a Carbon Dioxide (CO2) molecule was first demonstrated by Kumar Patel in Bell Laboratory in 1964. The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) lasers can be operated in radio frequency range by using AC current or DC current. Due to its high drive voltages and current, CO2 laser is considered to be hazardous. Additionally, during the year of 1984, the CO2 lasers reliability has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Globally, CO2 lasers are used in different end use industries which includes automobiles, manufacturing, military and healthcare among various other. This is mainly due to CO2 lasers has various efficient characters such as performance, high output power, compact size, and durability among others, which have also proven to be very useful tool for different application. Last couple of years, growing demand for research & development activities in medical application have tremendously increased the scope and applicability of CO2 lasers. The range of dermatological applications of the CO2 laser is expected to continue to increase in the future. Furthermore, CO2 lasers are used in multiple medical application which includes dermatology and surgery worldwide. The global CO2 laser market is estimated to witness a stable growth during the projection period, from 2018-2026.

Technological advancement in CO2 laser technology have meant greater precision and smaller spot sizes for laser surgery, and more flexibility in tip sizes and protocols for fractional CO2 laser treatment. Global CO2 laser market has been segmented on the basis of laser type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of laser type, the CO2 laser market has been segmented into flowing CO2 gas lasers, sealed off CO2 laser and transverse flow CO2 gas lasers among others. In coming years, flowing CO2 gas lasers segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR rate. On the other hand, in 2017 flowing CO2 gas lasers and sealed of CO2 lasers hold the major share in global CO2 laser market. Based on end use industry, the CO2 laser market has been bifurcated into automotive, military & defense, manufacturing and healthcare among others. In 2017, healthcare and manufacturing segment hold the major share in the CO2 laser market. These applications are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. However, in coming years, healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate. This is mainly due to, rising application and increasing use of CO2 laser technology in healthcare applications will further drive the market growth during the forecast period. On the flip side, availability of other substitute’s inspection product in compare with lower price is anticipated to hinder the growth of this product market in coming years.

Geographically, CO2 laser market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. The growth in demand for automotive and manufacturing welding and cutting is majorly driven by Asia Pacific. In addition, Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of automotive and consumer electronic device manufacturers are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Asia Pacific. Cumulative emphasis on research and development happenings by government initiative in robotics industry is also acting as a key factor in the growth for Asia Pacific market. Across the globe most promising and developing countries in North America to dominate the second market share within next forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the fasted growing market for this product due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of new technologies across different end use industry vertical.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global CO2 laser market are Coherent Inc. (The U.S.), SYNRAD (Europe), Directed Light Inc. (The U.S), GSI Group Ltd. (The U.S), SPECTRAL (Europe), Edinburgh Instruments Ltd. (The U.K.) Han’s Laser Technology (China), LightScalpel (The U.S.), Kern Technologies, LLC. (The U.S.) And Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

