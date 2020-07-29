A support stick is a text message used as a pen or a help link. The cane can help redistribute the weight from the bottom of the leg that is weak or sore, improve stability by adding a base of support, and provide useful information about the landscapes improve balance.

The global canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 11,164.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,358.0 Mn in 2019.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Canes & Crutches market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Canes & Crutches assays in the market.

CANES & CRUTCHES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Medical Mobility Aids

Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Forearm/ Elbow Crutches

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

South Europe

North Europe

Company Profiles

Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)

DRIVE MEDICAL

mikirad

Ottobock

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mobility+Designed, LLC

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BESCO Medical Co., Ltd.

Ossenberg GmbH

