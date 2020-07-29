Blood Pressure Transducers Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2030

Blood Pressure Transducers Market: Introduction

The pressure of blood flowing through blood vessels and arteries can cause harm to organs when it remains too high for a longer time. Wearable ultrasound transducer is a less invasive device used for blood pressure measurement.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market

Risk of high blood pressure increases with age. Hence, surge in geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. According to United Nations statistics, the global population aged 80 years or above stood at 125 million in 2015. It is expected to rise to 202 million and 434 million in 2030 and 2050, respectively. Japan is home to the world’s largest geriatric population, with 33% of the population aged 60 and above in 2015.

The percentage is expected to reach 38% by 2050. In Italy, Germany, and Finland, 29%, 28%, and 27% of the population is aged 60 or above. According to Canada Statistics, incidence of high blood pressure is 90% and hypertension affects nearly 1 in 4 adults in Canada. In 2018, an estimated 5,360,000 people had high blood pressure in the country.

Moreover, increase in use of portable and personalized devices owing to rise in awareness among the population is likely to augment the global market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products owing to a number of benefits is projected to drive the global blood pressure transducers market.

Developing markets in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Arica, and Latin America offer significant opportunities in the market. Rise in prevalence of hypertension and increase in geriatric population in emerging countries present lucrative opportunities in the market. Moreover, governments in developing countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness and improve health care infrastructure. This in turn offers significant opportunity in the market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global blood pressure transducers market during the forecast period due to well-established health care infrastructure and presence of key players

The blood pressure transducers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness, demand for newer technologies, and large patient pool. Moreover, untapped market and surge in number of untreated cases of high blood pressure boost the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market

The global blood pressure transducers market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. These companies hold major share in their respective regions. Demand for blood pressure transducers has increased in emerging as well as developed markets. Industry players are adopting practices of appointing third-party distributors to expand their market presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Henleys Medical is a supplier of B. Braun Melsungen AG’s blood pressure transducers.

