Biohazard Bags Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2030

Biohazard Bags Market: Introduction

Biohazard bags are designed to collect biomedical waste. Biomedical waste includes microbial, animal, pathological waste and human bodily fluids, which needs to be disposed properly. Special care must be taken while disposing sharp waste such as IV tubes, needles, glass slides, etc., which can cause injuries during handling and lead to infections. Biohazard bags also prevents contamination of samples and protects the person handling the sample.

Biohazard bags can be made of polypropylene, polyethylene, plastic, and other material. These type of bags are utilized to collect waste related to healthcare, chemical & pharmaceutical, infection, and others. Depending on the medical waste, biohazard bags can be classified into yellow and red color.

Key Drivers of Global Biohazard Bags Market

Change in regulatory guideline for proper collection and disposable of medical waste is likely to drive the biohazard bags market during the forecast period. The CDC has formulated special guidelines to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals for effective handling of medical waste. The guidelines suggest that hazardous bags must be tied properly and filled only 1/3rd of the capacity of the bag in order to prevent leakage during transportation.

Demand for biohazard bags is increasing in developing countries due to a rise in patient population, an increase in number of hospital beds, a rise in number of diagnostic test, and surge in awareness about medical waste management

Lack of awareness about safe disposal methods of biohazard bags in developing countries such as China, India, and those in Africa is likely to restrain the market

Polypropylene Segment to be Highly Promising

Based on material, the global biohazard bags market can be segmented into polypropylene, low-density polyethylene, cellophane, and high-density polyethylene

The polypropylene segment accounted for a prominent share of the global biohazard bags market in 2019. This segment is expected to dominate the biohazard bags market due to an increase in the use of polypropylene for manufacturing of biohazard bags. Moreover, polypropylene biohazard bags are lightweight and less expensive, which is likely to drive the segment.

Infectious Waste Segment to Expand Significantly

In terms of application, the global biohazard bags market can be divided into infectious waste, chemical and pharmaceutical waste, general healthcare waste, and other wastes

In terms of revenue, the infectious waste segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to an increase in incidence of infectious diseases. Infectious waste includes post-surgical blood infected swabs, patient mucous swab/dressing waste, and other general infectious waste.

Hospitals Segment to be Highly Promising

In terms of end-user, the global biohazard bags market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment accounted for a prominent share of the global market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of surgical procedure carried out in hospitals, where biohazard bags are used to collect and dispose blood samples along with other infectious waste.

Increase in volume of medical waste generated per hospital is likely to drive the segment. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 0.2 kg of hazardous waste is generated per hospital bed generated in low-income countries, while each hospital bed generates 0.5 kg of hazardous waste in high-income countries.

North America to Dominate Global Biohazard Bags Market

In terms of region, the global biohazard bags market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global biohazard bags market in 2019. It is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance of the region can be attributed to an increase in incidence of infectious diseases, high adult population, presence of major market players, and highly developed healthcare sector in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in adoption of new products, rise in number of hospitals with beds and a surge in the demand for biohazard bags in emerging countries such as India and China

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global biohazard bags market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Bel-Art SP Scienceware

Dynalab Corp.

Heathrow Scientific

MiniGrip

TufPak

Cole-Parmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

International Plastics Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Desco Medical India

