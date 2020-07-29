Automatic Feeding Machines Market to Witness Significant Growth until 2027

Automatic Feeding Machines Market: Introduction
- Automatic feeding machines are a relatively advanced and ideal vacuum conveying equipment for powdery materials.
- The automatic feeding equipment consists of a hopper, driving motor, conveying pipe, feeder pans, auger, suspension lifting device, an anti-perching device, and a feed sensor.
- It can automatically transfer various materials to the hopper of packaging machines, injection molding machines, crushers, and other equipment, and also directly transfers mixed materials to a mixer, minimizes labor intensity, and solves the problem of dust overflow when feeding.
- Automatic feeding machines help to eliminate environmental pollution caused due to dust and improves the working environment. These are easy to install, safe to perform the task with minimal efforts, and require least time to operate.
Rising Dependency on Automatic Feeding Machines
- Increase in labor cost for handling manual or semi-automatic feeders has increased the dependency on automatic feeders by replacing manual machines. The operation of the feeding machine is very simple and convenient. Increase in the number of pets, poultry, equine, and livestock population across the globe along with rising disposable income of users has enhanced the demand for automatic feeder machines. These are the factors responsible for the growth of the automatic feeding machines across the globe.
Presence of Several Substitutes
- Changes in the characteristics of material such as hardness, bulk density, production temperature, angle of repose, particle size distribution, sharpness, and potential danger of explosion may lead to difficulties in the mechanism of the feeder. In addition, components of the feeder such as pipes and hoppers in contact with the hygroscopic and agglomerated materials are easily abraded and damage the automatic feeding machine. Presence of several manual and semi-automatic feeding machines is likely to restrain the growth of the automatic feeding machines market.
Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Automatic Feeding Machines
- The global automatic feeding machines market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the automatic feeding machines market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the automatic feeding machines market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The automatic feeding machines market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.
- Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for automatic feeding machines owing to increase in disposable income and increase in investment in basic animal care needs across the region.
Key Players Operating in the Automatic Feeding Machines Market
The global automatic feeding machines market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective feeding systems to meet the requirements of end-users.
A few of the key players operating in the global automatic feeding machines market are:
- AGCO Corporation
- Anderson International Corp.
- Bauer Technics A.S.
- Big Dutchman Inc.
- Cormall AS
- Daviesway Pty Ltd.
- DeLaval Holding AB
- GEA Group AG
- KUHN SA
- Lely Holding SARL
- Pellon Group Oy
- Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc.
- Trioliet B.V.
- Vdl Agrotech BV
Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market: Research ScopeGlobal Automatic Feeding Machines Market, by Type
- Vibratory Feeder Bowls
- Centrifugal Feeders
- Linear Conveyor Systems
- Hopper systems
- Others (Stepfeeders, Peripherals, etc.)
Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market, by Application
- Livestock
- Poultry
- Pet
- Pork
- Others (Equine, Aquarium, etc.)
Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
The report on the global automatic feeding machines market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
Regional Analysis of the Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market Includes:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market