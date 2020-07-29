A Vision Guided Robotics Software is a robot that can be integrated into moving cameras or used as a provider to generate a secondary response signal to the robot challenger to better move to a different target base. VGR accelerates the production process by enabling robots to be simpler and easier to implement, and reduces the cost and complexity of relevant tools related to the design and installation of robotic groups, whether for resource management, automated assemblies, agricultural applications, biological sciences, and more.

The Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003329/request-trial

China is the most populated country in the world. Owing to the cheap labor costs in the country, many of the players in different market have opened their manufacturing plants and offices in the country. According to IFR press release, China is targeting towards the increase in annual sales of domestically by producing industrial robots to about 100,000 units by the year 2020. The Government initiatives in the country includes Industry 4.0, and Internet Plus integrating IT with manufacturing. In addition, the government has proposed 46 pilot projects that will focus on innovation to implement smart manufacturing as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Vision Guided Robotics Software assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of South America (SAM)

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003329/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]