Trade Management refers to everything that a trader actively does after executing a trade in order to maximize profit and minimize risk. Before executing trades, traders discuss order management.

Asia-Pacific trade management software market is expected to grow from US$ 164.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 466.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific Trade Management Software market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China is dominating the trade management software market. China has become the world’s largest consumer market, particularly for electronic goods. Further, the country has witnessed a remarkable growth in its e-commerce sector that accounted for around 10% of the country’s total retail sales. The logistics and e-commerce sector of the country is continuously noticing tremendous growth, and retailers and service providers are focusing in warehouse and logistics automation. The country is also attracting huge FDIs owing to government initiatives such as “Made in China” to propel the manufacturing sector of the company. Compiling to this, several multinationals operating in different sectors are targeting Chinese market and opening their regional headquarters in the country Attributed to the presence of robust manufacturing industry in the country, the demand for trade management software market is anticipated to witness robust growth.

ASIA-PACIFIC TRADE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Retail & CG

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharma

Government, Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Minerals

Manufacturing

Others

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

Amber Road, Inc.

Bamboo Rose LLC

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Integration Point LLC

Livingston International

MIC

Oracle Corp

QAD, Inc,

QuestaWeb

SAP SE

