Customer service BPOs (business processing customers) are companies that specialize in handling customer queries that come in via email, chat, phone, social media and other channels. . Studies show that customers who have problems resolved quickly and easily tend to be loyal to the company.

The Asia-Pacific Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 4.42 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2020–2027, to account for US$ 8.36 Bn in 2027.

The Asia Pacific Customer Care BPO market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

For Asia Pacific Customer Care BPO market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the European countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others. As per Eurostat in 2016, healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion. Medical technologies are the priority of Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCT) industry. Whereas the healthcare expenditure of France was recorded as the second highest which was around EUR 257 billion, followed by the United Kingdom EUR 234 billion.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Customer Care BPO assays in the market.

Asia-Pacific CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET – SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Nearshore Outsourcing

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Transport & Logistics

Media & Communication

Automotive

Others

By Country

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

Alorica Inc.

Arvato AG

Concentrix Corporation

Go4customer

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance

Teletech Holdings

Webhelp Group

Worldwide Call Centers, Inc.

