Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2025

Ambulance services are vital for transportation in case of medical emergencies. Efficient ambulance services has led to on-time medical attention for accident victims or patients with chronic illness, emergency medication situations, etc. Air ambulances are armed with innovative medical equipment and accessories, along with skilled medical crew trained in providing initial emergency medical care to patients.

Air ambulance provides the advantages over the issue of prolonged travel durations and limited remote areas reach that are faced in road ambulance services. The Federal Aviation Administration has laid down strict safety guidelines for air ambulance services.

Air ambulance services are equipped with advanced life care services (ALS). Earlier, the use of ambulances were primarily in the battlefield; however, with rising incidence of several severe medical situations coupled with advanced innovation in ambulances, their utilization also started for transportation to-and-from hospitals of critical patients. Air ambulance services directly transport patients from their residence or place of accident to the health care establishment such as multispecialty hospitals.

On-board medical assistance, favorable policies for reimbursement, rising governmental focus for enhancing the emergency care standards, demand for better emergency health care services are expected to drive the global air ambulance services market. However, operational constraints, high costs, and air ambulance accidental incidences are projected to restrain the global air ambulance services market. High initial capital investments are expected to arrest the entry of new entrants in the market.

Superior technological advancements in the on-board medical treatments have attracted the attention of major market players, and increasing number of service providers is expected to serve as huge opportunity for the growth of the global air ambulance services market. The need for maximizing the use of air ambulance assets to offer better emergency care and generation of more profitable returns is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

The global air ambulance services market has been segmented based on service type, transport vehicle type, and region. In terms of service type, the market has been classified into hospital services, community services, and other services. Based on transport vehicle type, the market has been segmented into helicopters, aircraft/airplane, and sea-planes. The aircraft segment has been further bifurcated into rotary wing aircraft and fixed wing aircraft. Helicopters offer certain advantages such as comparatively smaller take-off/ground area and ease in landing. These advantages are expected to reflect in increasing market share of the segment.

In terms of region, the global air ambulance services market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to show continual growth owing to rising adoption of advanced health care infrastructure to create health care system experience safer and less strenuous and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. North America is projected to dominate the global air ambulance services market due to greater insurance coverage for air ambulance facilities and rising adoption of air medical transport facilities. However, inadequate number of aircrafts for emergency transport and lack of health care air services infrastructure in emerging countries are the key challenges in the development of the global air ambulance services market in developing countries.

Increasing health expenditure per capita attributed to improving economic conditions, enhanced access to efficient emergency treatment, rising prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, proper reimbursement policies, increasing number of multinational hospitals equipped with proper air-ambulance services, strategic collaborative initiatives from major market players, and improving medical infrastructure in rural regions are fueling the growth of the global air ambulance services market.

Key players in the global air ambulance services market are Envision Healthcare Companies, Falck Danmark A/S, Rural/Metro Corporation, Air Methods, Acadian, AMR Air Ambulance, AirMed International, Express Aviation Services, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance, among others.

