Vacuum Packaging Material Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights

Vacuum packaging is the process of removing air around the product and sealing that product in an impermeable package. It extends the shelf life of any perishable fresh food product by 4 to 5 times. The growth of bacteria and other microorganisms is inhibited by removing the air in the packaging that surrounds the product. After sealing the pouch, the oxygen level inside the packaging starts depleting. This lower oxygen level results in slower growth of bacteria and other spoilage microorganisms, which leads to enhanced shelf life of the food products. Generally, paper or synthetic films are used as packaging materials.

The packaging procedure involves an inner packaging process, where the packaging material is in direct contact with the product. These materials are selected to serve specific purposes, such as protection from microbes, maintain ambient temperature of packaged products (largely food) and also for aesthetic appeal in certain cases. Flexibility, light weight, mechanical strength, easy recycling, being odorless and hygienic, resistance to oil and fats, sealing capability, resistance to hot and cold temperatures, good barrier properties against gases, and low-cost are some of the must-have properties of packaging materials.

Cellulose, which is not a synthetic but a natural material derived from wood, was widely used in the form of transparent films, earlier. Synthetic materials used for vacuum packaging are Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), and Polyamide (PA). Vacuum packaging finds wide applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial and consumer goods.

Growing healthcare awareness among consumers globally is a major growth driver for the vacuum packaging market currently. Besides, rising demand for sustainability and hygienic, ecofriendly, and economical packaging forms is also among the major factors boosting growth of the global packaging industry currently, in turn fueling growth of the global vacuum packaging material market. Also, the global economic condition has a great influence on this industry.

The increasing consumer preference for convenience and growing demand for facilitating brand enhancement and differentiation in the highly competitive environment are among the other drivers for the vacuum packaging material industry currently. Rise in environmental concerns have forced the governments in Europe to take strict regulatory steps for dealing with packaging material waste and recycling. Imposition of challenging targets for recycling packaging waste is a major restraint for growth of the packaging materials market currently.