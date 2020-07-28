Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017 – 2025

Signal Transduction Inhibitors are anticancer agents that prevent the ability of cancer cells to multiply or invade other tissues by blocking the signals passed from one cell to another and in turn interfere with the function of cancerous cells results in the killing of the cells. Signal Transduction inhibitors are emerging as potential application in treatment, diagnosis, and prognosis of cancer. According to WHO, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. So, the need of Signal Transduction Inhibitors is growing that impact specific factors and cellular pathways that drive cancer suppression with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity. Signal Transduction Inhibitors combined with either conventional therapies or with one another is likely to provide better results and efficacy as they try to distinguish those cancer cells that drive tumor behavior to attain optimal outcomes. In last few decades, conventional therapy (include chemotherapy or radiation therapy) have been used for the treatment of cancer, but due to the restricted therapeutic index, unpredictable, palliative as well as uncertain results, Signal Transduction inhibitor therapy has been introduced which specifically targeted towards cancer molecules and signaling pathways that propel the market growth. On August 3, 2012, FDA approved Trametinib drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations. The market of Signal Transduction Inhibitors has tremendous opportunity to grow since these therapies have the potential to target the disease like cancer which has no appropriate medications.

Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for Signal Transduction Inhibitors is rapidly increasing owing to growing need for effective cancer diagnostics and innovative therapies for cancer treatment. Increasing incidence of cancer across the globe and growing expenditure on R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and increasing government funding for such activities is also Signal Transduction Inhibitors market during the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and certain side effects associated with the drugs hamper the growth of the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market to some extent.

Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

The market for Signal Transduction Inhibitors type of drugs used for the treatment, Therapeutic Area, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

based on the type of drugs used for the treatment, the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market is segmented into the following: Dasatinib Erlotinib Gefitinib Imatinib Lapatinib Nilotinib Pazopanib Sorafenib Sunitinib

based on the Therapeutic Area, the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market is segmented into the following: Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Pancreas Cancer Liver Cancer Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) Many(including glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma)

based on the Distribution Channel, the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market is segmented into the following: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market: Overview

Based on application, Signal Transduction Inhibitors are efficient majorly for oncology which is expected to be a leading segment owing to the large patient base and increasing need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Over the past few years, many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are taking continuous efforts to construct various Signal Transduction Inhibitors drugs, and yet many Signal Transduction Inhibitors have undergone clinical trials for different types of cancer to define the better results.

Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Signal Transduction Inhibitors market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominated the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market because of early adoption of innovative therapeutics, high R&D spending capacity and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and Asia Pacific is foreseen to enlist positively attributable growth with ascending in standards of health care services, increase in cancer patient population and awareness regarding understanding of the disease etiology demonstrates the elevation of the Signal Transduction Inhibitors market.

Signal Transduction Inhibitors Market: Key Market Participants

Major market players of Signal Transduction Inhibitors market constitute: Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc.