OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2030

OCT Ophthalmoscopes: Promising New Approach to OCT Imaging of Retina

OCT ophthalmoscope is a device used in optical coherence tomography (OCT) for examining the interior of the human eye by means of a beam of light, which illuminates otherwise invisible tissues

OCT ophthalmoscope performs cross-sectional OCT imaging with a wider scanning field and better resolution compared to the Humphrey OCT

It can generate three-dimensional views of the retina, with a point-by-point correspondence to the confocal image, which has paramount importance in ophthalmology studies and complications

Distinct advantages of OCT ophthalmoscopes over currently available commercial systems include performing multi-depth coronal sections (C scans) with superior resolution, wider coronal scanning strategy, and three-dimensional capabilities. Because of this, details missed by the Humphrey OCT can be easily picked up with the OCT ophthalmoscope.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market

Rise in prevalence of ophthalmological disorders such as retinal vascular diseases, glaucoma, and macular degeneration is the major factor boosting the growth of the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market

According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, the total number of suspected cases of glaucoma were over 60 million globally in 2010 and it is projected to reach around 80 million by the end of 2020

Technological advancements in terms of novel approaches for diagnosis of ophthalmological diseases and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, which can cause eye complications or disorders, are the other factors fueling the growth of the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market

Moreover, rise in awareness about eye care and various awareness campaigns drive the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market

Shortage of Skilled Personnel with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery Hampers Market Growth

Ophthalmic equipment is key for the delivery of quality eye care at a reasonable cost. However, the cost of ophthalmic devices as well as the service and its maintenance are high. This could hamper market growth.

Lack of skilled personnel to operate OCT ophthalmoscope and expertise in ophthalmic surgery also restrains the market

Fixed OCT Ophthalmoscopes to be Dominant Segment

Based on product type, the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market can be bifurcated into fixed OCT ophthalmoscopes and mobile OCT ophthalmoscopes

The fixed OCT ophthalmoscopes segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2019 owing to availability of fixed products at major hospitals and research centers

Mobile OCT ophthalmoscopes is anticipated to be a more lucrative segment in the next few years due to portability, easy access, and favorable reimbursement scenario

Specialty Clinics to be More Promising Segment

In terms of end-user, the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market can be divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others

The hospitals segment dominated the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in number of patients opting for treatment at hospitals supported by reimbursement programs and availability of advanced medical devices at these hospitals

Ophthalmic clinics is expected to be a more promising segment during the forecast period due to increase in number of clinics for ophthalmologic problems, availability of well-equipped staff, and launch of various awareness campaigns.

North America to Lead Global OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market

In terms of region, the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global OCT ophthalmoscopes market in 2019 due to higher prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, and early adoption of advanced products

According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, an estimated 3 million people had glaucoma in the U.S. in 2017 and around 50% of this population knew about their disease

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period owing to increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to ophthalmic disorders, rise in awareness about ophthalmic diseases, and improvement in health care infrastructure

Key Players Operating in Global OCT Ophthalmoscopes Market

Key players operating in the global market are:

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering

NIDEK

OPKO Health, Inc.

Optovue, Inc.

Sonostar Technologies Co. Limited

Huvitz Co. Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.

OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.

Rowiak GmbH

