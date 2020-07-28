Medical Electrical Bathtub Market News Research Report 2027

Medical Electrical Bathtub: Introduction

Electric bathtubs are being used by people or patients, who are unable to move due to mobility issues

Electric bathtubs are also promoted by manufacturers as an equipment of well-being with better safety and a luxury bathing experience

Medical electric bathtubs are ideal for patients with reduced posture control. The design of bathtub allows easy patient access and prevents risk of caregiver back strain.

Some of electric bathtubs are equipped with AudioSpa, AromaSpa, HydroSpa, and ColourSpa treatment options, which enable patients to benefit from the therapeutic benefits of aromatherapy, color, music, and massage

Key Drivers of Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market

Factors such as increase in global geriatric population and rise in number of people with physical disability are expected to drive the global medical electrical bathtub market during the forecast period

Aging is associated with decline in support for long-term caregiving from families and highly expensive formal long-term caregiving services. Hence, these structural changes in the society are likely to lead to rise in demand for equipment such as mobility devices, medical furniture, and bathroom support systems, including medical electric bathtubs.

A study published in the American Journal of Medicine revealed that the U.S. population is aging rapidly. Increase in life expectancy would result in doubling of the population aged 65 years or above to reach 81 million by 2040, as against 40 million in 2010.

Height-adjustable Segment to Grow at Rapid Pace during the Forecast Period

In terms of type, the global medical electrical bathtub market can be divided into height-adjustable, with side access, with lift seat, with shower seat, and others

The height-adjustable segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Increase in product offerings from the leading manufacturers in the height-adjustable bathtub segment is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. For instance, Arjo offers brands such as Rhapsody, Primo, and Harmonie, with various bathing solutions to meet the needs of all mobility levels. The company’s bathtubs are fully height-adjustable.

North America to Dominate Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market

In terms of region, the global medical electrical bathtub market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global medical electrical bathtub market during the forecast period.

Large geriatric population and increase in mobility-related diseases requiring mobility aid devices are anticipated to drive the medical electrical bathtub market in the region during the forecast period

According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged above 65 years is likely to more than double from 45 million in 2018 to 98 million by 2060

The medical electrical bathtub market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR of during the forecast period, owing to an increase in focus on the development of health care infrastructure by public as well as private hospitals along with a rise in demand for affordable care in a significant base of patient population.

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market

Key players operating in the global medical electrical bathtub market are:

Arjo

Easy life

Kingkraft

BEKA Hospitec GmbH

Reval Group

Horcher

TR Equipment

Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market: Research Scope

Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market, by Type

Height-adjustable

With Side Access

With Lift Seat

With Shower Seat

Others

Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market, by End-user

Hospital

Household

Convalescent Center

Other

Global Medical Electrical Bathtub Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



