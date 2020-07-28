Linerless Labels Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2024

The ever-evolving features in packaging of products and labels not only reflects the brand of the manufacturer but also differentiate their product packaging, offering consumers with the right information about the product. Additionally, labels not only comprises anti-counterfeiting properties but also tracing and tracking technologies in order to help manufacturers keep their track of internal processing and packaging , incoming ingredients and outgoing shipments to traders. Linerless labels are free of waste, hassle and liner and are available with a variety of adhesives to fit the exact application as per the requirement. In recent market scenario, prevention of waste, energy efficiency and preservation of natural resources are the major factors in growing importance for the label industry.

Linerless Labels Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for consumer goods and rising flexible packaging industry offers a million dollar opportunity for the global linerless labels market to grow in the near future. Futhermore, the impressive growth of food and beverage packaging products coupled with increasing demand in logistics and consumer durables has led the manufacturers to increase the demand of global linerless labels market. Various environmental issues in terms of printing on labels and increasing raw materials cost are some factors that hinder the growth of the global linerless labels market. Lack of awareness about types of labelling technologies are a key limitation in the linerless labels market.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14609

Linerless Labels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of composition, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Composition Facestock Adhesives Others



On the basis of printing ink, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Water-based ink

Solvent-based ink

Holt melt-based ink

UV curable ink

On the basis of printing technology, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,