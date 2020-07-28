Impressive Trends and Future Scope of Laboratory Mixer Market

Global Laboratory Mixer Market: Overview

A laboratory mixer is an assembly of different systems for vigorously agitating and mixing different samples. A laboratory mixer helps to get a suitable mixture a specific application

In any laboratory, mixer is an important to have equipment, which assists a technician to perform a specific function. Usage of laboratory mixer has some benefits in the lab. The equipment helps in thorough mixing, improves lab efficiency, and offers flexibility to develop different types of products.

The global laboratory mixer market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in research & development activity, increase in laboratory diagnostic tests, and manufacturing of drugs across the globe

Key Drivers of Global Laboratory Mixer Market

Usage of laboratory mixers has become an integral part of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life science, and research institutes primarily for the isolation/separation and characterization of desired components from sample solutions. Hence, demand for laboratory mixers is largely dependent on the growth of the mentioned areas. Rapid growth of the life science industry has been observed in the emerging markets. This is projected to be a key driver of the laboratory mixer market.

According to EvaluatePharma group, the global pharmaceutical R&D expenditure stood at US$ 149.8 Bn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 182 Bn by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of 2.8%. Hence, increase in R&D activities and expenditure on new products and therapeutics development are expected to drive demand for laboratory mixers during the forecast period.

Restraints of Global Laboratory Mixer Market

The global laboratory mixer market is fragmented, with large number of regional/domestic players in each major region. The domestic players offer wide range of laboratory mixers at prices lower than those offered by leading international players. Hence, these players offer multiple buying options to end-users in price sensitive markets and account for key market share in respective regions.

Therefore, the leading international players face difficulties in launching and penetration of high-end quality centrifuges with latest technologies in the price sensitive markets

Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of Global Laboratory Mixer Market

Rapid growth of the life science industry in emerging countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and South Korea, large number of hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and expansion of leading multinational biopharmaceutical and health care players are anticipated to boost demand for laboratory mixers in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Laboratory Mixer Market

Major players operating in the global laboratory mixer market are:

Labstac Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P). Ltd.

Cole-Parmer

SaintyCo

Silverson

Sanofi

Eppendorf

Benchmark Scientific

Others

Global Laboratory Mixer Market: Research Scope

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Systems

High Shear Lab Mixing Machine

Multi-functional Laboratory Mixer

Vortex Mixer

Magnetic Stirrers

Laboratory Conical Mixer

Others

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by End-user

Research Laboratory/Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



