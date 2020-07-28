Global Wireless Brain Sensors market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 2,903.8 million by 2026 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 9.3% in the course of the forecast period (2020-2026) from US$ 1,558.2 million in 2019. The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing as the proportion of the elderly population is escalating. Memory impairment is highly seen in the geriatric population. According to the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics, 35.8% of people aged 85 years and older are suffering from moderate or severe memory impairment.

Electroencephalography (EEG), sleep monitoring devices, magnetoencephalography (MEG), Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices, Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors, Other (Accessories) constitute the major product type in this market. Electroencephalography (EEG) Device dominated the market, generating revenue of US$ 525.07 million in 2019. EEG has huge applications in humans such as psychology and neuroscience, clinical and psychiatric studies, and Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI) among others.

Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, sleep disorders, traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, migraine, Stroke are some of the most prevalent neurological disorders. Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) occupied the largest market share in wireless brain sensor applications. Moreover, hospitals are the end-user that deploy this technology for therapeutic purposes. Diagnostic Centers and Research Institutes also use this technology for the diagnosis of the patients and further research studies.

A regional-level study was also conducted regarding the market penetration of Wireless Brain Sensors. The regions and countries covered included North America (the US, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America generated the highest revenue owing to the high healthcare spending potential and greater awareness among the people.

Wireless Brain Sensors market has a lot of potential for market expansion as the prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing. Some of the major players dealing in Wireless Brain Sensors include are EMOTIV Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Muse, Neurosky, Neuroelectrics, Cognionics, Inc., Wearable Sensing, Bitbrain Technologies, Compumedics Neuroscan, and Brain Products Gmbh.

These players are consistently aiming on expanding their product portfolio through numerous product launches and innovations. They are also targeting the market through several partnerships thereby strengthening their market position and additionally offers them growth opportunities as well as the expansion of product innovation and expansion around the globe.

Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Product Type

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Device

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

Other (Accessories)

Market Insight, by Medical Condition

Parkinson’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Sleep Disorders

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Epilepsy

Migraine

Stroke

Others

Market Insight, by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Market Insight, by Region

North America Wireless Brain Sensors Market

United States

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe Wireless Brain Sensors Market

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Wireless Brain Sensors Market

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World Wireless Brain Sensors Market

Top Company Profiles

EMOTIV Inc

Neuroelectrics

Neuroscan

Wearable Sensing

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

NeuroSky

Bitbrain Technologies

Muse

Brain Products Gmbh

Cognionics

