Global Dietary Supplement Market Is Anticipated To Foresee A Significant Growth, North America To Witness The Highest Demand

Global Dietary Supplement Market was valued at US$ 176.55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 262.57 billion by 2026 displaying an elevated CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Dietary supplements can be defined as any vitamin, mineral, added chemical substances, botanical or herbal products that are added to the diet to improve human health. A healthy population can lead the nation better in all the frontiers like education economics agriculture defense medical and other sciences in the Country. Therefore in all the countries depending on the nutritional status of the population and the availability of foods dietary guidelines are formulated. These dietary guidelines are the steps that enable the population to lead a healthy life.

The demand of dietary supplements is increasing on a greater fold in developing countries. Dietary supplements are regulated products. Dietary supplement marketing, manufacturing, labeling, and advertising are all covered by regulations enforced by the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission. FDA regulates both finished dietary supplement products and dietary ingredients. FDA regulates dietary supplements under a different set of regulations than those covering “conventional” foods and drug products.

The dietary supplement market is bifurcated into vitamin, mineral, botanical, fatty acid, proteins & amino acids, and others based on the product type. The vitamins and minerals provide necessary nutrition for adolescents who do not eat a balanced diet. There are no demonstrated performance benefits aside from general good health. The vitamin supplement is expected to generate revenue of US$ 73.22 billion by 2026.

The global dietary supplement market based on the form is segmented into tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, and others. The capsules dominated the market and are anticipated to maintain its dominance during the analyzed period. These tend to break down quickly and are less likely to have an unpleasant taste or odor. Based on functionality, the global dietary supplement market is fragmented into additional supplements, medicinal supplements, and sports nutrition. In 2019, medicinal supplements occupied the maximum share of 47.9% of the total market.

Based on the application area, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the global dietary supplement market in 2019. The segment is expected to generate revenue of US$ 122.0 billion by 2026. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into pediatrics, adult women, adult men, and baby boomers. The usage is higher in women than in men and increases with age and education. The supplement users tend to adopt other healthy habits such as engaging in physical exercise, trying to eat a healthy diet, seeing a physician regularly – suggesting that supplement use is an integral part of an overall interest in wellness. Based on the distribution channel, the global dietary supplements market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, drug store, and online. In 2019, drug stores dominated the market.

For a deep-dive analysis of the industry, a detailed country-level study is conducted for major regions/countries including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is considered the largest market due to factors such as rising awareness and rising healthcare spending in countries such as China, India, and the growing elderly population in Japan. Asia-Pacific is expected to generate revenue of US$ 131.39 billion by 2026.

Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ricola AG., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation., Archer Daniels Midland, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife International, Pharmavite LLC., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Glanbia, Bayer, Bionova Lifesciences, Nutraceutics Corporation and Ekomir are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Dietary Supplement market industry. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

