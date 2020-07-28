Global Clinical Nutrition Market is Anticipated to Foresee A Significant Growth, Asia-Pacific To Witness The Highest Demand

Global clinical nutrition market was valued at US$ 43.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 59.84 billion by 2026 displaying an elevated CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Cosmetics refer to all products used to care for and clean the human body and make it more beautiful. The main goal of such products is to maintain the body in good condition, protect it from adverse effects of the environment and the aging process, change the appearance.

The consumers increasingly make their food choices based on criteria such as sustainability and environmental impact. Furthermore, consumers prefer to purchase food products with little to no packaging, ideally from local and social businesses. The demand for dietetic treatment increases, especially in clinics where the demand is often not met due to limited financial resources. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly aware that investing in nutrition education for children is a powerful tool to foster healthy habits from early on.

The clinical nutrition market is bifurcated into the infant, enteral, and parenteral based on the product type. The Infant Nutrition dominated the market in 2019, generating revenue of US$ 23.07 billion owing to the increasing number of preterm births and growing demand for milk-based nutrition formula. The infant and toddler nutrition concerns are about to become even more important than ever.

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into pediatric, adult, and Baby Boomers. The adult population segment dominated the market with 65.58% share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The differences in energy intake across adulthood are significant. There are some age-related physiological changes, that include more rapid and longer satiation, dental and chewing problems, being less hungry and thirsty, and impairments in smell and taste, that can act to change eating behavior.

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, drug store, and online channel based on distribution channels. The sales of clinical nutrition through Drug store generated revenue of US$ 16.67 billion in 2019.

For a deep-dive analysis of the clinical nutrition market, a detailed analysis was conducted for major regions/countries including North America (the U.S, Canada and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, due to factors such as rising health awareness and increasing geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to generate revenue of US$ 26.54 billion by 2026.

Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare, Perrigo, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer, Nestle, Ajinomoto, Co. Inc., Abbott, Danone, Glanbia, Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Nutricia North America, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, H. J. Heinz Company are some of the prominent players operating in the global clinical nutrition market industry. North America is anticipated to show maximum growth. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

