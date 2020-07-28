Global Cell-Based Label Free Monitoring Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2017 – 2025

Cell signaling is a transmission of molecular signals between the cells. Cells often receive many signals from the surrounding cells to ensure an appropriate response. Classical biochemical assays are used to quantify the signaling responses between the cells. However, in some instances, due to complex signaling pathways between the cells, few signal pathways may be overlooked during the testing process. Furthermore, lack of knowledge about orphan receptors cell signaling pathways is also inhibiting the drug discovery process. To overcome these companies developed label-free technologies that can understand the interactions between the cells by measuring cellular response. Previously, traditional cell-based label technologies are commonly used to screen new drugs for various therapeutic areas. However, undesirable results, need of tags, dyes and compromise screening are forcing companies to develop cell-based label free monitoring technologies. Owing to its high sensitivity, less complex process, and cost-effectiveness in drug discovery process cell-based label-free technologies are gaining traction over the years. Furthermore, they are used to understand the complex signaling pathways, quantify the affinity between cells and drugs, and to access difficult target classes. In September 2013, ForteBio, a division of Pall Corporation, launched Octet HTX system label-free analysis systems to screen the novel therapeutic drugs in the U.S. market. Octet HTX systems work based on the principle of Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI) biosensor technique to understand the complex signal transduction between the cells.

Lack of various drugs to treat complex disease condition such as sickle cell anemia, and Crohn’s disease, among others and an increase in investments of various companies and academic institutes to develop novel drugs for various therapeutic areas have a positive impact on the cell-based label-free monitoring market. Furthermore, companies are looking for advanced screening technologies that can screen a large number of molecules with high sensitivity to decrease the time for drug development process are fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, very few players in the market and lack of skilled professionals hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global market for Cell-Based Label Free Monitoring Market is segmented on basis of transducer principle, readout principle end user and geography:

Segmentation by Transducer Principle Electrochemical Optical Piezoelectric

Segmentation by Readout Principle Potentiometry Amperometry Impedance Luminescence Scattering Refractive Index Shear Acoustic Wave Others

Segmentation by End User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic/Research Institutes



Advancements in drug screening technologies in drug discovery process are expected to boost the growth of cell-based label-free monitoring market over the forecast period. Based on transducer principle, cell-based label-free monitoring market are segmented into electrochemical, optical and piezoelectric. Based on readout principle, the market is segmented into potentiometry, amperometry, impedance, luminescence, scattering, refractive index, shear acoustic wave, and others

Based on the End User, the cell-based label-free monitoring market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic/research institutes. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies are expected to have a significant market over the forecast period as they are more involved in the development of novel molecules for therapeutic areas.

On the basis of regional presence, global Cell-Based Label-Free Monitoring Market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global cell-based label-free monitoring market due to high research activities in the development of new drugs and government bodies support to various academic/research institutions expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Some of the players in global cell-based label-free monitoring market are Pall Corporation, Corning Incorporated, BMG LABTECH GmbH, TTP Labtech, AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc.

