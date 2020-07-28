Flaring Tool Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2030

Global Flaring Tool Market – Introduction

Flaring tools are basically adaptive instruments used for pipe fitting in various industries such as construction and automotive. Besides this, flaring tools are used in applications wherein flexible metal piping is required. Moreover, these tools have the ability to expand ends of pipe sections as per the requirement. Furthermore, a flaring tool is a precision-designed instrument used in the construction of 45° flares in tubing made of soft brass, copper, aluminum, or mild steel.

Flaring tools are used to carry out jobs such as transmission cooling line replacement and brake line replacement. Flaring tool are engaged to work on water pipes made up of soft copper that are 3/4 inch. Beside it, flaring tool can be used to find the correct steel length line, which can be uniform in shape.

Flaring tools are handheld devices used to increase the size of pipes made of copper or other flexible metal, without cutting or replacing pieces of pipes. Use of flaring tools reduces the work time and complexities that occur during pipe fitting in homes or old buildings. Furthermore, these tools can be used for plumbing of damaged pipes or pipes with leakage.

Moreover, flaring tools are used by placing them on pipe ends. Although, flaring tool are forced by hammer so that it can be easy to use between the existing pipes.

Flaring tools are used to flare pipe tube against a correspondingly shaped fitting so as to form extremely strong joints between the piping. The key advantage of using flaring tools is that they can form a relatively large contact area, which makes them reliable for use in tubing ends.

Global Flaring Tool Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Global Flaring Tool Market

The global flaring tool market is projected to expand significantly in the near future, due to growth of the global automotive industry in developed and developing countries

Increase in the demand for replacement of damaged pipes and pipes with leakage in underground pipe lines among oil & gas and petrochemical industries is one of the major factors estimated to drive the global flaring tool market in the next few years

Rise in the demand for flaring tools in the construction industry, for use in plumbing of pipes to desired length, is likely to propel the demand for global flaring tool market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Significant Share of Global Flaring Tool Market

North America is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global flaring tool market during the forecast period, due to expansion of the oil & gas industry and growth of industrialization in the region

The flaring tool market in Europe is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, due to growth of the automotive industry in the region

The flaring tool market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to growth of the industry and increase in construction activities in the region

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is likely to witness rise in the demand for flaring tools during the forecast period, due to growth of the oil & gas industry in the region

Global Flaring Tool Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global flaring tool market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global flaring tool market include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Malco Products

Acme Tools

SUPER TOOL Co. Ltd.

MAXCLAW TOOLS CO., LTD.

Entegris

ROMAC INDUSTRIES, INC.

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Hilmor

Fastenal Company

SSP Fittings Corp.

Arconic

Global Flaring Tool Market – Research Scope

The global flaring tool market can be segmented based on:

Product

Size

Distribution Channel

Application

Industry

Region

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Product

Based on product, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:

Hammer Type Flaring Tool

Double Flaring Tool

Single Flaring Tool

Degree Flaring Tool

Hydraulic In-line Flaring Tool

Combination Flaring Tool

In-line Flaring Tool

Pipe Flaring Tool

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Size

In terms of size, the global flaring tool market can be classified into:

1/8 inch

3/16 inch

1/4 inch

5/16 inch

3/8 inch

7/16 inch

1/2 inch

5/8 inch

3/4 inch

Others

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global flaring tool market can be segmented into:

Direct sales

Indirect sales

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Application

Based on application, the global flaring tool market can be categorized into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global flaring tool market can be segregated into:

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

Mining

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Flaring Tool Market, by Region

Based on region, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report incorporates in-depth assessment of product development, financial analysis, product market sizing, competition landscape, product benchmarking, market trends, and strategic analysis to estimate the potential opportunities for and impact forces of the global flaring tool market. The report also includes a study and qualitative and quantitative research of major development in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and collaborations to recognize the prevailing market dynamics and their estimated impact during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: