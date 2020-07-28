Flaring Tool Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2030

Global Flaring Tool Market – Introduction
- Flaring tools are basically adaptive instruments used for pipe fitting in various industries such as construction and automotive. Besides this, flaring tools are used in applications wherein flexible metal piping is required. Moreover, these tools have the ability to expand ends of pipe sections as per the requirement. Furthermore, a flaring tool is a precision-designed instrument used in the construction of 45° flares in tubing made of soft brass, copper, aluminum, or mild steel.
- Flaring tools are used to carry out jobs such as transmission cooling line replacement and brake line replacement. Flaring tool are engaged to work on water pipes made up of soft copper that are 3/4 inch. Beside it, flaring tool can be used to find the correct steel length line, which can be uniform in shape.
- Flaring tools are handheld devices used to increase the size of pipes made of copper or other flexible metal, without cutting or replacing pieces of pipes. Use of flaring tools reduces the work time and complexities that occur during pipe fitting in homes or old buildings. Furthermore, these tools can be used for plumbing of damaged pipes or pipes with leakage.
- Moreover, flaring tools are used by placing them on pipe ends. Although, flaring tool are forced by hammer so that it can be easy to use between the existing pipes.
- Flaring tools are used to flare pipe tube against a correspondingly shaped fitting so as to form extremely strong joints between the piping. The key advantage of using flaring tools is that they can form a relatively large contact area, which makes them reliable for use in tubing ends.
Global Flaring Tool Market – Dynamics
Key Drivers of Global Flaring Tool Market
- The global flaring tool market is projected to expand significantly in the near future, due to growth of the global automotive industry in developed and developing countries
- Increase in the demand for replacement of damaged pipes and pipes with leakage in underground pipe lines among oil & gas and petrochemical industries is one of the major factors estimated to drive the global flaring tool market in the next few years
- Rise in the demand for flaring tools in the construction industry, for use in plumbing of pipes to desired length, is likely to propel the demand for global flaring tool market during the forecast period.
North America to Hold a Significant Share of Global Flaring Tool Market
- North America is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global flaring tool market during the forecast period, due to expansion of the oil & gas industry and growth of industrialization in the region
- The flaring tool market in Europe is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, due to growth of the automotive industry in the region
- The flaring tool market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to growth of the industry and increase in construction activities in the region
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) is likely to witness rise in the demand for flaring tools during the forecast period, due to growth of the oil & gas industry in the region
Global Flaring Tool Market – Competition Landscape
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global flaring tool market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global flaring tool market include:
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Malco Products
- Acme Tools
- SUPER TOOL Co. Ltd.
- MAXCLAW TOOLS CO., LTD.
- Entegris
- ROMAC INDUSTRIES, INC.
- Ferguson Enterprises, LLC
- Hilmor
- Fastenal Company
- SSP Fittings Corp.
- Arconic
Global Flaring Tool Market – Research Scope
The global flaring tool market can be segmented based on:
- Product
- Size
- Distribution Channel
- Application
- Industry
- Region
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Product
Based on product, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:
- Hammer Type Flaring Tool
- Double Flaring Tool
- Single Flaring Tool
- Degree Flaring Tool
- Hydraulic In-line Flaring Tool
- Combination Flaring Tool
- In-line Flaring Tool
- Pipe Flaring Tool
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Size
In terms of size, the global flaring tool market can be classified into:
- 1/8 inch
- 3/16 inch
- 1/4 inch
- 5/16 inch
- 3/8 inch
- 7/16 inch
- 1/2 inch
- 5/8 inch
- 3/4 inch
- Others
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Distribution Channel
In terms of distribution channel, the global flaring tool market can be segmented into:
- Direct sales
- Indirect sales
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Application
Based on application, the global flaring tool market can be categorized into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Industry
In terms of industry, the global flaring tool market can be segregated into:
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Construction
- Defense & Aerospace
- Electronic
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Flaring Tool Market, by Region
Based on region, the global flaring tool market can be divided into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of product development, financial analysis, product market sizing, competition landscape, product benchmarking, market trends, and strategic analysis to estimate the potential opportunities for and impact forces of the global flaring tool market. The report also includes a study and qualitative and quantitative research of major development in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and collaborations to recognize the prevailing market dynamics and their estimated impact during the forecast period.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market