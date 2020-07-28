Electric Recliner Market 2020 Trending Technology, Global Size, Insights And Forecast Till 2027

Electric Recliner Market: Introduction

An electric recliner functions with a motor, or chain of motors, to recline and adjust the direction of the recliner into a comfortable position, whereas a standard recliner uses a manual release control and the motion and weight of the user’s body to adjust the direction of the recliner for a better and comfortable sitting position.

Electric recliners are mainly designed for people who struggle while opening and closing standard recliners or while standing up from a sitting position. Electric recliners have gained extensive popularity in the last couple of years.

Moreover, in a few cases, recliners are counted as a medical device and the cost of the product may be covered by the insurance company.

Key Drivers of the Global Electric Recliner Market

Increasing disposable income due to growth in dual-income households across the world is the major factor estimated to drive the demand for electric recliners during the forecast period. Moreover, consumers are increasingly using their household budget to improve their home interiors and exteriors; home furnishing, including recliners have become a symbol of lifestyle status. Consumers are looking for automatic options rather than manual options and therefore buying automatic products such as electric recliners which is expected to boost the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Furthermore, individuals now check and purchase products online while on the move due to smartphones and rising Internet penetration. This is projected to be an opportunity to boost the electric recliner market during the forecast period.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global electric recliner market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the electric recliner market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the electric recliner market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America electric recliner market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Europe holds the largest market share and is expected to hold the same position during the forecast period. This is due to increasing sale of premium, and custom-made & technologically advanced products in developed countries such as the U.K, France, and Germany.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period as compared to other regions due to rise in purchasing power and increasing number of regional electric recliner manufacturers. Countries such as China and Vietnam are projected to be highly profitable markets for electric recliners in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The electric recliner market is fragmented owing to the presence of few global and several domestic players. Also, companies in the recliner market are estimated to see growing demand for electric recliners during the forecast years due to rising awareness about technologically advanced and automatic operating products. Players in the electric recliner market are launching new products, both low cost and high cost. The overall market is projected to observe a surge in the trend of rising sales due to higher purchasing power in developing countries. This in turn is expected to drive the adoption rate of electric recliners.

In March 2020, Idus launched the Comfy Recliners Collection. The ultra-modern electric recliners have classic elements and come in vibrant hues such as white, black, and mustard.

A few of the key players operating in the global electric recliner market are:

AM Furniture

American Leather

Ashley Furniture Industries

Ekornes ASA

Haverty Furniture Companies

Kieraya Furnishing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

La-Z-Boy

Nilkamal

Palliser Furniture

Steinhoff International

Global Electric Recliner Market: Research Scope

Global Electric Recliner Market, by Product Type

Home Theater Recliners

Multiplex Recliners

Living Room Recliners

Sofa Lounger Recliners

Massage Recliners

Global Electric Recliner Market, by Type

Single Seater

Multi-Seater

Global Electric Recliner Market, by Material

Leather

Fabric

Suede

Others (Half Leather, Leatherette, etc.)

Global Electric Recliner Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 500)

Medium (US$ 500 – 1000)

High (Above US$ 1000)

Global Electric Recliner Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Multi-brand Stores, etc.)



Global Electric Recliner Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



