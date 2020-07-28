Covid 19 Impact Analysis on Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027 , increase in commercialization of novel collagen-based drug delivery systems and rise in social awareness about personal well-being are projected to drive the global collagen peptide and gelatin market

According to the report, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at US$ 5,976.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027

Increase in social awareness about personal well-being and rigorous research and development activities in regenerative medicine and wound healing: Key Drivers

Major factors driving the collagen peptide application in nutraceuticals sector are awareness, affordability, and accessibility. People are more concerned about health and lifestyle, which has increased the demand for dietary supplements. In case of personal well-being, people are opting for functional foods and nutraceuticals to prevent age-related diseases and improve their health.

Nutraceuticals are used by geriatric population and sportspersons, as these are a rich source of proteins and other essential supplements. According to the European Nutraceutical Association (ENA), lack of nutrition accounted for 38.6% of the deaths in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil. Thus, deficiencies due to nutrition are not related to the economic classes, but to the type of food consumed by the people.

In addition, mergers & acquisitions, new prebiotic/probiotic product launches, and heart health-enhancing nutraceuticals are expected to augment market growth

Use of collagen in several medical devices and drugs is increasing, owing to its characteristics such as biodegradability, high absorption rates, positive effect on wound healing , and easy availability. Use of collagen in wound healing application is on the rise due to increase in geriatric and obese population worldwide along with rise in prevalence of several chronic diseases such as diabetes.

It also reduces the occurrence of infections at the wound sites and minimizes the irritation. The use of collagen-based wound healing products is gaining utmost importance and this is likely to drive the market.

Focus on Geographic Expansion

Companies in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market are undergoing strategic acquisitions and launching various products which enables product distribution in various regions and also strengthen their market share in the global market

In February 2019, Lonza, a company based in Basel, Switzerland, expanded its distribution agreement with Quadra Chemicals Ltd (Quadra) in Canada to sell Lonza Consumer Health & Nutrition’s full range to customers in Canada. In November 2018, BioCell Technology, LLC launched BioCell collagen as a stand-alone ingredient featured in a new dietary supplement from the esteemed finished product.

Risk of Disease Transmission from Bovine and Porcine Collagen Sources and Negative Impact or Influence of Religious or Cultural Beliefs may Hamper Market

Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease, is a neurodegenerative disease . The BSE epidemic in October 2009 caused deaths of 166 people in the U.K. The reason behind the deaths was induction of BSE-infected animals into the human food chain. Organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), and the Veterinary Services (VS) imposed regulations on the import of animal or animal-derived materials in the U.S. that can spread diseases among humans. These regulations had a profound impact on the pricing of the empty capsules .

Demand for porcine-based collagen products is increasing in North America and Europe in contrary to the demand in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. These religious influence might conflict with and can limit the treatment options, especially in surgery. For instance, Jewish can undergo surgery only with the help of porcine surgical implants while Muslims, in unavoidable circumstances, are permitted to use porcine surgical products. On the other hand, people practicing Hindu religion deny the use of bovine surgical implants. This research study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association (2012).

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Various players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market include Amicogen, Inc. BioCell Technology LLC Capsugel Belgium NV Catalent, Inc. ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd. GELITA AG InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc. Nitta Gelatin, Inc Norland Products, Inc. Rousselot



Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Developments

Key players in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies of key players are likely to fuel the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market are:

In December 2019, Amicogen completed its production plant for manufacturing 300 tons of collagen peptides in Qingdao, China

In January 2017 , GELITA invested EUR 10.4 Mn in modern equipment in their Eberbach plant. This investment was done to make production more efficient by including four new washing drums, an extension of the leaf drying capacity, a new robot, and a fully automatic acid dilution plant.

, GELITA invested EUR 10.4 Mn in modern equipment in their Eberbach plant. This investment was done to make production more efficient by including four new washing drums, an extension of the leaf drying capacity, a new robot, and a fully automatic acid dilution plant. In September 2016 , Lonza announced that it had closed the acquisition of InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc. This partnership allows Lonza to offer InterHealth’s more than 15 branded ingredients.

, Lonza announced that it had closed the acquisition of InterHealth Nutraceuticals, Inc. This partnership allows Lonza to offer InterHealth’s more than 15 branded ingredients. Nitta Gelatin expanded their product portfolio and capabilities in 2016, with the addition of Vyse Gelatin to the Nitta Gelatin, Inc. family

The report on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of collagen peptide and gelatin. The competitive landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.

