Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017 – 2025

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure is a cosmetic procedures involving the lower body and extremities through surgical and medical techniques for lifting, augmentation, reduction, or improvement of a body part. Both surgical and non-surgical strategies are thought to be suitable treatment choices for individuals who need to inculcate an instant change in their appearance. Body & extremities aesthetic procedure involves removing localized collections of fatty tissue or excess skin or the combination of concentrated fat and skin in the abdominal region, breast lifting or tightening of the sagging breast through surgical procedure where as Non-surgical Procedure involves minimally invasive techniques such as Botolinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid and others that are injected into the muscles to minimize incisions and try to fit an ideal image according to someone’s expectations. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) in year 2017, the female-centric procedures, including breast enhancement and labiaplasty are on a steady rise. While breast augmentation utilizing implants remains consistently popular, newer procedures are indicating a shift in overall trends. The responsive attitude of patients and physicians toward new treatment options helps to fuel the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market over the forecast period.

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in disposable income due to increase in job opportunities in developing countries and advancements in surgical procedures is expected to fuel the market revenue for Body & extremities aesthetic procedure over the forecast period. In addition, factors such as Increase in awareness, burgeoning obese population and rising healthcare expenditures is also attributed to the growth of the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market. However, high expenses of treatments, poor reimbursement infrastructures and potential health risks associated with the procedures can hamper the growth of the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market to some extent.

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market: Segmentation

The global market for Body & extremities aesthetic procedure is segmented on the basis of Procedure, End User, and geography:

based on the Procedure, Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market is segmented into the following: surgical Procedures Breast Procedure Breast Augmentation Breast Reconstruction with Implants Breast Reduction Breast Revision Gynecomastia Breast Reconstruction with Implants Body and Extremities Procedures Abdominoplasty Buttock Augmentation Labiaplasty Liposuction Penile Enlargement Upper Arm Lift Non-surgical Procedures Injectable Botolinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Poly-L-Lactic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite based on the End User, Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market is segmented into the following: Hospitals Specialty Dermatology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market: Overview

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure is mainly seen as a legitimate desire of the person who present with the body contour deformities to restore a more energetic, firmer, smoother, youthful, and revitalized natural appearance. Gaining popularity of Non-surgical treatments and cultural effects of global integration has lead the way to drive the growth of the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market across the globe. Continuous efforts by Body & extremities aesthetic procedure cosmeceuticals to provide solutions with better results through technological improvements and medical advancements, giving a wider selection of options for patients is also supposed to create huge market revenue potential in the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market.

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America represents the largest Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market followed by Europe due to advanced Healthcare Infrastructures and medical and surgical techniques. Asia-Pacific regions are also relied upon to show high development rate in Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market because of increasing in dermatology centers, adoption of these procedures in clinical practice with improved clinical outcomes along with peer group encouragement that would push the Body & extremities aesthetic procedure market growth.

Body & extremities aesthetic procedure Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major apps for Facial Aesthetic Remodeling market constitute: Allergan, Galderma SA, Merck KGaA, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, Cynosure, Inc, ideal implant, Johnson and Johnson, Sientra Inc.