Bearing Market value projected to expand by 2019-2030

Bearing Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global bearing market. In terms of revenue, the global bearing market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global bearing market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global bearing market would be largely driven by growth of automotive and aerospace industries, which is expected to continue to boost the market during the forecast period.

According to the bearing market report, the product segment includes ball bearing, roller bearing, plain bearing, and others. The demand for ball bearing is expected to rise at a higher pace at the global level. Light vehicle manufacturers are opting for ball bearings, which is one of the major market driving factors. Global light vehicle production is projected to increase in the coming years, as a result of its feature of consuming less fuel. Ball bearings are available at a lower cost in the global market. Furthermore, the compact nature of this product boosts its utility among end users.

In terms of material, the bearing market is divided into plastic, ceramic, and metal. The 52100 chrome steel is the most commonly used material to produce the load carrying components in precision ball bearings, roller bearings, and tapered roller bearings. This material is used in inner and outer rings, balls, and rollers. Companies purchase chromium steel material for bearings as it has the ability to improve the performance of the bearings. Chromium also increases its lifespan.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into automotive, construction, aerospace, power transmission, oil & gas, agriculture, and others. The growth of the bearing market is related to the growth of the automotive and industrial sector. The increase in production of commercial vehicles is one of the key drivers of the bearing market. Increasing construction activities also encourages the growth of the bearing market. The automotive segment dominates the global market followed by construction and power transmission segments. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

Various types of bearings used in automobiles include car hub unit bearings, truck hub units, belt tensioner units, water pump spindles, clutch release bearings, propeller shaft support bearings, propeller shaft centring bearings, suspension bearings, and free wheel clutches.

The growing production of vehicles globally is directly influencing the growth in demand for bearings used in automotive parts. According to the data released by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global production of passenger vehicles stood at 69 million units in 2018, registering a growth of 2.2% as compared to the previous year.

Various bearing manufacturers are catering to this growing demand in the automotive sector. Considering these factors, the impact of this driver is currently high and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Fast growing economies of the Asia Pacific region are stimulating the demand for bearings in the automotive segment. In 2018, the Asia Oceania region produced the highest number of motor vehicles and accounted for 52.5 million units.

As per distribution channel, the global bearing market is bifurcated into online and offline. North America is one of the key bearing markets where online sales are increasing at a higher pace. Majority of online sellers are third party e-Commerce players who provide discounted bearings. Rising number of e-Commerce players coupled with the quick product delivery feature is driving sales through the online channel.

Asia Pacific accounted for fastest growing share of the bearing market in 2019. Increasing demand from end user segments coupled with easy government rules and regulations for establishment of small & medium manufacturing units is expected to boost the market growth. Europe is the second largest market as a result of large number of automotive companies in the region.

Bearing Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the bearing market are NSK Ltd., Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, SKF, The Timken Company, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NTN Bearing Corporation, Danaher, RBC Bearings Incorporated, and Rexnord Corporation.

Global Bearing Market: Segmentation

Bearing Market, by Product

Ball Bearing Deep Groove Angular Contact Four-point Contact Self-aligning Others

Roller Bearing

Plain Bearing

Others

Bearing Market, by Material

Plastic

Ceramic

Metal Chrome Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel Brass Others



Bearing Market, by Type

Unmounted Bearing

Mounted Bearing

Bearing Market, by Component

Balls

Rollers

Cages

Rings

Others

Bearing Market, by Application

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Power Transmission

Oil & Gas

Bearing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Bearing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



