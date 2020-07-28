Colostrum (commonly known as beasting, bisnings, or first milk) is the first form of milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals, including many humans, shortly after the birth of a newborn. Most species produce colostrum just before birth. Colostrum contains antibodies that protect the newborn from disease. Generally, the protein concentration in colostrum is much higher than in milk. Colostrum has a substantially higher fat concentration than milk of some species. Sheep and horses, but some other species, such as camels and humans. In pigs, the fat concentration in milk 48-72 hours after parturition may be higher than in colostrum or late lactation milk. The fat concentration of bovine colostrum varies greatly.

Colostrum market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 572.16 Mn in 2019 to US$ 804.69 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific Colostrum market is growing along with the food and beverage industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Colostrum across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The colostrum market in China is expected to grow significantly, owing to the largest consumption of colostrum and colostrum based products. In the country, the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has resulted in the highest demand for colostrum. Also, the consumption of milk and milk products has increased across the country. It is also increased the production of milk production in the past few years.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the food and beverage industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Colostrum assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC COLOSTRUM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Whole Colostrum Powder

Skimmed Colostrum Powder

Specialty

By Application

Nutritional Supplementation

Animal Feed

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

Philippines

Companies Mentioned

Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Dairy Tech Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.

C.I.

PanTheryx

coloQuick Int.

BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.

