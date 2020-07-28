Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Urinary Catheters Market

Urinary Catheters Market: Contours of Evolution

Continuous advances in urinary catheterization, both in relation to materials used and the techniques themselves, have built up sizable demand in urinary catheters market. Various types of catheters are used, mainly including intermittent catheters, foley catheters, and male external catheters, for emptying the bladder. Various guidelines have come to the fore, including for self-catheterization, for meeting the needs in patients with range of bladder problems. They are used in healthcare settings when the emptying of the bladder for patients is not possible for temporary health conditions. One of the most promising patient population has been those with neurological problems, an example being people with neurogenic bladder dysfunction. The urinary catheters also find demand in hospitals and nursing homes, especially those engaged in rehabilitating patients.

Manufacturers and end users have been concerned equally with the rising incidence of catheter-associated complications, especially in case of indwelling urinary catheters. They have gained useful insights from constant updates in guidelines for accessing clinical outcomes in patients in case of long-term use.

The global urinary catheters market was registered the revenue of about US,130.7 mn in 2016 and is projected to garner CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025. This will drive the revenues to reach US,003.1 mn by 2025-end. Strides made in medical devices industry, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries are spurring the clinical effectiveness of various types of urinary catheters. Of the various product types in the urinary catheters market, the intermittent catheters led the pack; it held a share of 44.0% in 2016.

Request Sample Of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3936

Patient Acceptance of Intermittent Urinary Catheters In Managing Urinary Retention Account For Its Dominance

Over the years, the rise in patient acceptance of intermittent urinary catheters in managing chronic urinary retention is noteworthy, accruing to large revenue gains to device manufacturers. They are striving for effectiveness, reliability, safety, cost-effectiveness, and efficacy of the same. Key players have also constantly improving the aspects that are central to patient preference. Prevalence of chronic urinary retention is one of the crucial growth drivers of growth in the segment. The clinical identification of urinary symptoms that require technologically advanced equipment for intermittent catheterization has been a key trend cementing the prospects of the overall urinary catheters market.

Request the Coronavirus Impact Analysis on this Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3936

Several New Tech in Intermittent Urinary Catheters Unveiled

Over the years, experts have observed a rapid acceptance of intermittent systems in the urinary catheters market, mainly on account of their non-invasiveness of these to enable patients to continue with their daily activities. Another crucial factor causing a sustained shift toward Catheter-associated urinary tract infection, a common occurrence in indwelling catheters. A relevant trend is substantial marketization of urinary catheters including self-administering ones that can reduce catheter-associated bacteriuria/funguria in recent years.

Buy _ Research Report Now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3936<ype=S

In coming years, researchers are excited about assessing the reliability of new antimicrobial-coated catheters, especially for short-term catheterization. This has been unlocking new revenue stream for medical manufacturers to tap into. In developed countries, the rise in urinary catheters demand has been bolstered by evidence-based guidelines for clinicians who find these helpful in increasing the patient comfort during catheterization.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-prevalence-of-covid-19-to-have-significant-impact-on-development-of-global-mechanical-ventilators-market-valuation-to-rise-us5-5-bn-by-2027-end-notes-tmr-301057565.html