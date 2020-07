Agricultural Equipment Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2016-2024

The dependency of agricultural activities on equipment has intensified as conventional methods of obtaining better farm produce are being rendered as useless. Taking the growing global population into account, demand for effective agricultural equipment continues to grow in parallel with the rising global consumption of food & beverages.

However, high interest rates levied for purchase of agricultural equipment are becoming a major stumbling block for farmers from several parts of the world.

Inflation in fuel prices across some regions is also impeding the sales of agricultural equipment, while farmers from other regions, despite having enough equipment, are at the mercy of rain for carrying out agricultural activities such as irrigation.

Persistence Market Research’s latest report estimates that the global market for agricultural equipment will bring in more than US$ 131.6 Bn revenues by the end of 2024, but is likely to reach there at a sluggish pace.

Persistence Market Research’s report, titled “Agricultural Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” estimates the market’s present value at a little over US$ 100 Bn, anticipating it to incur a sluggish growth a 3.5% CAGR. During this forecast period, the global agricultural equipment market is also likely to witness slower growth in terms of volume.

After recording an estimated global sales of over 5,596.5 thousand units of agricultural equipment in 2016, the market will close in on sales of nearly 7,000 thousand units across the globe towards the end of 2024.

