The study considers the Petro Chemical Packaging Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Petro Chemical Packaging Market are:

SABIC, Greif., CL Smith, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA., BWAY Corporation, The Cary Company., TPL Plastech Limited, Milford Barrel., Enviro-Pak, Inc.,, International Paper., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc, Snyder Industries, among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of type, petrochemical packaging market is segmented into ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, xylene, toluene, polystyrene, and methanol. Ethylene has been further segmented into polyethylene, ethylene oxide, EDC, ethyl benzene, and other. Other has been further sub segmented into alpha olefins, and vinyl acetate. Propylene has been further segmented into polypropylene, propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, cumene, acrylic acid, isopropanol, and other. Butadiene has been further segmented into SB rubber, butadiene rubber, ABS, SB latex, and other. Other has been further sub segmented into rubber, and mechanical belts. Benzene has been segmented into ethyl benzene, phenol/cumene, cyclohexane, nitrobenzene, alkyl benzene, and other. Other has been further segmented into alkyl benzene, and maleic anhydride. Toluene has been further segmented into benzene, xylenes, solvents, TDI, vinyls, styrene, and others. Others have been further sub segmented into pesticides, drugs, and nitro toluene. Polystyrene has been further segmented into EPS, ABS, SB latex, UPR, SB rubber, and other. Methanol has been further segmented into formaldehyde, gasoline, acetic acid, MTBE, dimethyl ether, MTO/MTP, and other.

Based on material, petrochemical packaging market is segmented into plastic, metal, wood, and other materials.

On the basis of product, petrochemical packaging market is segmented into industrial bulk containers, drums, pails, boxes, and other products.

PetroChemical packaging market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for petrochemical packaging market includes polymer, paints and coatings, solvent, rubber, adhesives and sealants, surfactants, dyes, and others.

Based on regions, the Petro Chemical Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

PetroChemical packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1430.30 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. PetroChemical packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing preferences of sustainable as well as recyclable packaging material.

Rising usages of polymer in automotive as well as packaging industry, growing demand of methanol from various end-use industries, easy availability of raw material from developing economies are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the petrochemical packaging market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, introduction of novel technologies along with rapid industrialisation and urbanization which will further boost lucrative opportunities that will lead to the growth of the petrochemical packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

