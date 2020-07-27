Dermal Fillers Market Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has Published a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.

Biodegradables is anticipated to be a lucrative segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global dermal fillers market. Based on product, the market has been classified into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Biodegradable dermal fillers usually consist of purified dermal components derived from animal, human, or bacterial sources. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the high safety profile of these fillers and recent technological advances that offer longevity on the usage of biodegradable fillers.

Hyaluronic acid segment to expand at a robust CAGR

In terms of material, the dermal fillers market has been split into calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA, fat, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to maintain its dominance and expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. More than 60% of dermal filler procedures performed globally are carried out with hyaluronic acid fillers. According to International Society of Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), over 3,298,266 hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures were performed annually. Additionally, technological advances have led to the development of various forms of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, which differ according to the concentration of hyaluronic acid and the degree of crosslinking. These are known to enhance the longevity of the filler effect. These factors are anticipated to drive the market.

Rising fad of anti-aging driving the facial line correction treatment segment

Based on application, the dermal fillers market has been segregated into facial line correction treatment, lip enhancement, scar treatment, and others. The facial line correction treatment segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to continue the trend and expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rising trend of anti-aging and increasing awareness about esthetic appearance among people. Additionally, facial line correction treatment appeals to varied age demographic, ranging from young adults to enhance their youthful features to middle-aged adults for volume restoration and older individuals to maintain age-related symptoms. Marketing strategies employed by market players, wherein celebrities promote their products, are fueling the desire among the population to mimic their favorite celebrities. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for facial line correction treatment procedures.

Dermatology clinics to expand at high CAGR

In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to maintain the trend during the forecast period. However, the dermatology clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust growth rate during the forecast period. Robust expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increase in dermatology consultations and surge in preference for specialist dermatologists.

Growth in Asia Pacific to be driven by Japan and India

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global dermal fillers market in 2017. The U.S. was the major revenue generating country in the region. Expansion of the market in the country can be attributed to a rise in the number of dermal filler procedures performed annually. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) over 2.3 million dermal filler procedures were performed in 2017, an increase of over 3% over 2016. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to the increasing demand for dermal filler procedures in Japan, India, and China. Hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures are highly common non-surgical procedures performed in various countries across Asia Pacific, including Japan, China, India, and Thailand.

Strategic acquisitions is a key strategy adopted by key players

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global dermal fillers market. These players include Allergan plc, Sinclair Pharma (a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Ltd), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nestle Skin Health (Galderma), BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Prollenium Medical Technologies, Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., and TEOXANE Laboratories.

For instance, in 2014, Nestle acquired several dermatology brands owned by Canada-based pharmaceuticals group Valeant, which added a range of dermal fillers to the Nestle skincare business. Nestle’s skincare business was established through the acquisition of Galderma. In the same year, Allergan acquired Aline hyaluronic acid (HA) thread technology from Aline Aesthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TauTona Group.

