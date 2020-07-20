Patient Flow Management Market Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2025

Patient Flow Management market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 218.24 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1028.23 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period.

Driving factor such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, and shortage of nursing staff and doctors are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, the shortage of skilled IT technicians and risks associated with cyber threats are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The current scenario of the mobile health platforms is increasing day by day. The increasing adoption of universally advanced technology is expected to propel the growth for patient flow management market in the forecast period. For 2017, the number of smartphone users in Canada was estimated to reach 24.02 million.

Key Players:

McKesson Corporation

2. Care Logistics

3. Epic Systems Corporation

4. Intelligent In Sites

5. Aptean

6. Cerner Corporation

7. Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

8. Central Logic

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10. Sonitor Technologies

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Patient Flow Management Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Patient Flow Management Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Patient Flow Management Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Patient Flow Management Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Patient Flow Management Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Patient Flow Management Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

