Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Growth 2020 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global online beauty and personal care products market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Beauty and personal care products enhance physical appearance, maintain health and hygiene, and boost individuals’ overall self-esteem. They majorly include moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks, and feminine hygiene products. The sales of these products have significantly grown through online distribution channels due to rapid digitalization and high internet penetration.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for convenient and hassle-free shopping experience has augmented the market for online beauty and personal care products. Moreover, inflating income levels, improving living standards, and increasing penetration of vertical markets offering premium product variants are further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid globalization, along with the growing influence from social media trends, is further propelling the demand for online beauty and personal care products. The emergence of organic and chemical-free cosmetics along with growing popularity of customized personal care products is further driving the market. Additionally, several e-retailers are attracting customers by offering additional benefits, such as same-day or one-day delivery services, secured payment gateways, and easy-to-navigate dashboard.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf

Kao Corporation

L’occitane International S.A.

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Ltd.

Unilever

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Johnson & Johnson

Oriflame Cosmetics

Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, ingredient, pricing, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Personal Care Products Hair Care Products Skin Care Products Bath and Shower Products Oral Care Products Men’s Grooming Products Deodorants and Antiperspirants Others

Cosmetics/Makeup Products Facial Cosmetics Eye Cosmetics Lip and Nail Makeup Products Hair Styling and Coloring Products Others



Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

